KITTANNING – A staffing crisis going back several years has left the remaining corrections officers at the Armstrong County Jail wondering who the real prisoners are.
After all, one longtime officer said on Tuesday, he and others are spending nearly as much time at the Rayburn Township lockup as the actual inmates.
“In the last two-week pay period, I worked 56 hours of overtime,” said Matt Hassa, a member of the executive board for Teamsters Local 538, which represents the corrections officers and some other county employees. “In the past nine days of work, eight were double shifts.”
Hassa said that while he and others voluntarily take some extra shifts to help keep the jail functioning, many of the “doubles” are mandated, sometimes two or three days in a row.
After working 16 hours straight at the county jail, Hassa said corrections officers have little time to rest — especially considering travel time, eating and bathing — before they have to return to the jail to do it all over again.
“It’s unbelievable how many people we go through,” he said. “We can’t keep anyone.”
The workers and their union have been calling on the county for months, even years, to do something to ease the staffing crisis.
Union members confronted the county commissioners at a public Prison Board meeting in August, but said nothing ever came from it.
Betty Rose Fischer, secretary and treasurer of the labor union, sent a lengthy letter to Commissioner Don Myers on Nov. 10, but she said on Tuesday she hasn’t heard back from Myers or fellow commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian.
“We’ve heard nothing,” she said. “They have this personal vendetta against anyone who works at the jail.”
Fischer said the commissioners have asked the union to sign off on memorandums of understanding (MOUs) that would temporarily raise pay levels for select employees, rather than reopen the contract and boost pay for all to help attract and retain corrections officers.
“It has been clear that the county is attempting to make individual adjustments on a much broader scale without regard to any sort of wage equity for all of the employees in these bargaining units,” Fischer wrote to Myers. “It really seems as if the county is selecting individuals to get wage increases without any corresponding recognition of the unfairness for other employees.”
Fischer said on Tuesday that the union is willing to reopen its contract to try to find a solution, but said the county has not been as eager.
“It makes me wonder if their strategy is to have this jail fail,” she said, pointing to past efforts by the commissioners to privatize the facility.
A Long Time Coming
Hassa said the staffing issues at the jail stem back a year or two before the pandemic, which made things even worse.
“They like to blame everything on the pandemic,” Hassa said of the commissioners.
Full staffing at the jail would be 40 full-time and 19 part-time officers, he explained, noting that at its worst point, staffing was down to just 23 full-timers.
On March 14 of this year, he said the jail had 31 full-time officers, however four of those were on leave. Only two part-time officers were on the staff roster.
Those numbers rose to 35 full-timers as of June 19, with one on leave, but with no part-time officers. And in August, the jail was operating with 34 full-time officers, with two on leave, and one part-timer.
As of Dec. 4, Hassa said the numbers have dropped again. While the jail’s roster showed 33 full-time officers as of Sunday, three of those were on leave and one more had resigned, leaving the true total to be 29 full-timers. Two part-time officers are also currently working, he said.
“We’re down every month,” he said.
To help reduce the number of workers needed, Hassa said the jail has closed off one side of the facility, moving all inmates to the other side, with some inmates sleeping on cots in already full cells.
“We jammed the inmates into one side of the jail,” he said.
Hassa said that the jail is also short three or four nurses, along with a maintenance employee. To make up for the lack of nurses, he said the county has been using a temp agency at a cost of $70 per hour, compared with the pay for the jail’s regular nurses, which runs a little more than $17 per hour.
The jail has also been operating without a mental health advocate/psychiatrist since June, Hassa said, explaining that the officers have been doing what they can to help the inmates through their issues and “keep them calm.” He said the commissioners recently approved hiring someone for that vacant post.
Another issue, Hassa said, is that many of the corrections officers have not been through the state-mandated training that is required for the position. Of the 29 officers currently available, he said only 13 had attended the academy as required.
“We actually have more that haven’t been to the training academy,” he noted. And while the county plans to begin sending officers for training in 2023, Hassa said their absence will only make the staffing issues worse for those left at the jail.
Hassa acknowledged that others have pitched in over the past several years to help out, including the wardens, deputy wardens, sheriff deputies and even maintenance workers. But a long-term solution is needed.
“We need something drastic to get people in there,” he said, noting that the current $16 starting wage doesn’t cut it when people can work at local retail businesses and make more money in a less stressful and safer job.
“Corrections isn’t an easy job to be in,” he said. “It’s a stressful situation.”
What Happens Next?
With no resolution in sight, Fischer said she and other union members plan to attend the Armstrong County Prison Board meeting this morning (Thursday) to urge action from county officials.
Both Fischer and Hassa alleged, however, that the problems lie with the county’s three commissioners, and not the full Prison Board, which also consists of President Judge James Panchik, District Attorney Katie Charlton, Sheriff Frank Pitzer and Controller Myra Miller.
“This is nothing to do with the Prison Board itself,” Fischer said, noting that the judge, DA, sheriff and controller have the “best interests of the corrections officers at heart.” “The problem lies with the commissioners.”
Hassa agreed, saying that the union has worked well with the judge and others, except for the commissioners.
“The commissioners just don’t want to hear from us,” he said.
The union representatives said that it’s imperative that something change soon, not only to keep the jail operating, but to help keep staff, inmates and the general public safe.
Fischer said that the 2015 escape of inmate Robert Crissman, who was subsequently convicted of murdering an Armstrong County woman following his escape from the county jail, should remain a warning that jail staffing needs to be taken seriously. She said that investigations pointed to “understaffing” at the jail as a factor in the inmate escape.
And, she noted, the jail had higher staffing levels at the time of the escape than it does now. The argument has been raised with the commissioners, but to no avail.
“We brought that to their attention and didn’t get anywhere,” Hassa said.
In her letter to the commissioners, Fischer wrote that the county needs to come to the bargaining table prepared to discuss “MOAs that treat all of its employees fairly and equitable — not an approach that pits one employee against another.”
“We will not entertain an approach that benefits a few while the rest go wanting,” she wrote. “The need is there and we are prepared to work with the county for an equitable solution on behalf of all of these employees.”
She concluded by stating that while the union has been trying to solve the staffing crisis, the commissioners’ response “was to tell us we have a contract and we have to live with that contract.”
“It’s time for you to step up and be the leader the county deserves,” Fischer concluded in her letter to Myers.
Commissioners Respond
Reached for comment on Tuesday about the issues at the jail and with the Teamsters, the commissioners’ office issued a statement noting that the county “has employed a variety of strategies to address staffing issues at the county jail and in other departments as the county and its taxpayers navigate the challenging and rapidly changing current environment.”
“The recently appointed warden at the jail has taken a number of steps to address changing circumstances and staffing issues at the jail, including adjustments to the distribution of the inmate population within the facility,” the commissioners said. “The county will continue to explore ways to address staffing and other issues at the Jail.”
They continued that in some cases, “in response to specific circumstances within some county departments, the county has proposed wage increases for some groups of county employees to the union representing those employees. In some cases the union has agreed to increases and in other cases it has not agreed.”
“The union representing corrections officers at the jail has proposed sizable wage increases and bonuses for the corrections officers at the jail,” the commissioners stated, noting that the corrections officers are currently covered by a collective bargaining agreement that expires on Dec. 31, 2023. “The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in September 2021 and involved a 16.87 percent increase to the starting rate for full-time corrections officers and a 21.58 percent increase to the starting rate for part-time corrections officers that the county hoped would help address staffing issues at the jail. Those significant increases have not had the full impact on staffing levels that the county hoped they would have.
“At this point in time, the county believes that the issue of additional increases for corrections officers is best addressed in the next round of collective bargaining. Negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the agreement that expires on Dec. 31, 2023 will commence in the first half of 2023.”
The commissioners ended their statement by saying that the county “remains committed to exploring solutions to staffing issues at the jail and in other county departments and to maintaining wages and benefits levels that are fair for its employees and sustainable for the county and its taxpayers.”