CLARION – Indivisible: Outcry, a Clarion County-based reproductive rights organization, held a walk Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling and also raise attention about the extremist policies of Pennsylvania political candidates, according to the group.
Starting on the steps of the Clarion County Courthouse, protesters with signs marched through the streets of Clarion and returned to the courthouse. The mission of the group is to not stop fighting until Roe is codified into law, and until all women in America have easy, affordable access to reproductive healthcare.
For Kali McLaughlin, who helped organize the event, it was personal.
“In June of this year, the Supreme Court ruled, claiming that ‘the march of progress has left Roe and Casey behind…’ They have concluded that availability of contraception, laws guaranteeing family leave, and the availability of childcare have rendered the matter irrelevant,” said McLaughlin.
“Well, I don’t know what world those Justices are living in, but I think it is quite relevant. I think that the fact that about one in four American women will have an abortion by age 45 is relevant.
“I know that contraceptives can fail and are not tolerated by some bodies. I know that family leave is not the same thing as paid family leave. And, any parent can tell you how exceedingly expensive childcare is right now.”
McLaughlin thinks the time has come to de-stigmatize this common procedure and respect that women are fully capable of making their own reproductive health decisions.
Women, like her mother.
“When I was 17, my mother asked me if I would drive her to Pittsburgh the next day because she needed an abortion. She did not want to have a third child in her 40s. Her body was worn from working hard labor jobs for many years. Nor, could she afford to have another child. She was already one of the many Americans living paycheck to paycheck. Being a single mother, caring for and supporting my brother and me was already hard enough. We were definitely a handful, and she was tired.
“My mother recalled that I was pro-choice and asked if I would be willing to drive her to the clinic. She explained that the family members and friends she had asked for a ride would not support her decision, and the friend that had committed to taking her, backed out on giving her a ride last minute. She was desperate.
“I could tell she felt embarrassed that she had to ask her teenage daughter to skip school and drive her to the clinic. I hate that she felt like that. I was disappointed that the people who should be supporting her in desperate times, had let her down.
“Early the next morning we arrived at the clinic. There was a line of people outside of the building. They assumed I was the pregnant one because I was the younger person. I let them think that. The so-called pro-life protesters first tried to nicely talk to me about other options. But, when I politely declined, they became cruel in the blink of an eye. I was berated with all of their classic ‘baby killer’ profanities and anti-woman slurs. I felt so fiercely protective of my mother in that moment.
“I am proud that I supported my mom that day. And, I’m even more proud of my mom for being brave enough to take care of her family the best way she could.
“A few years ago, despite always being so careful with birth control, I became pregnant. I have multiple sclerosis, and I am on many strong medications to treat it.
“Whether it was the juice, chromosomal causes, or a prayer answered, I was very relieved to be spared that walk into the clinic. Banning abortions will not stop abortions, it will only make them unsafe. I’m not proud that I may have somewhat put my health at risk instead of waiting for professional medical help. But I can now say that I understand on a level why desperate women will do desperate things to not be pregnant anymore.”
McLaughlin questioned the anti-abortion stance of Republican candidates for governor and U.S. senator.
“Come November, we need to get out to vote like our lives depend on it, because they just might.”