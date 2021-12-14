CLARION – Clarion County officials earlier this week congratulated two area high school sports teams on their recent accomplishments at state championship games in football and volleyball.
At their Dec. 14 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved proclamations honoring the Redbank Valley High School varsity football team for its District 9 Championship, as well as the Clarion Area High School volleyball team on its PIAA State Championship win.
“Clarion County recognizes the important role that sports play in helping obtain an effective education and career,” the proclamations for Redbank Valley and Clarion Area state. “The Clarion County Commissioners do hereby congratulate [both teams], and urge all citizens, businesses and community organizations of Clarion County to join in celebrating [these] landmark victor[ies].”
Going into the Dec. 9 PIAA Class 1A Championship game against Catholic high school Bishop-Guilfoyle, the 2021 Redbank Valley Bulldogs Football Team held a 13-1 record, and was the first team in Redbank sports history to win consecutive D9 championship games.
“The 2021 Bulldogs are the first in Redbank Valley sports history to advance to the PIAA semi-finals, and are the first in Redbank Valley sports history to advance to the PIAA Championships,” the proclamation states.
Under the direction of head coach Blane Gold, the Bulldogs were able to take the championship match at Hersheypark Stadium down to the final plays in a nail-biter of a game, but in the end fell to the Altoona-based Bishop-Guilfoyle 21-14, claiming second place in PIAA Class 1A.
According to the proclamation, the Clarion Area Lady Bobcats volleyball team completed its second consecutive undefeated season (20-0) by sweeping Sacred Heart Academy in the PIAA Class 1A state championship game at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Nov. 20.
“The Lady Cats, remarkably, lost only two sets during the entire 2021 season,” the proclamation states of the 2021 team coached by Shari Campbell, noting that this year’s Clarion team is only the fourth Class A team to win back-to-back state titles in history and the only team ever to do it with back-to-back sweeps. “[The] team had the determination, focus, talent and dedication to accomplish yet another remarkable season, making the Clarion Area community and indeed all of Clarion County proud.”
County Judicial Sale Slated for Monday
During the work session held prior to Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, county Tax Claim director Megan Kerr announced that the county’s biennial judicial tax sale is slated for 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 in the first floor lobby of the Clarion County Courthouse.
“I think it should be a really good sale,” she said, pointing out that 71 potential buyers have pre-registered to bid on a total of 29 parcels up for judicial sale. “There are a lot of people interested in the same parcels, so it’s going to go back and forth.”
According to Kerr, the parcels on the block for the judicial sale are properties, trailers and minerals that failed to sell at the county’s annual September tax sale.
“There is a hearing usually a month or two before the sale giving everyone [involved] a chance to object because at this stage, it’s free and clear,” she said, noting that minimum bids for a judicial sale cannot include any outstanding taxes, judgements, liens, mortgages or anything else. “The minimum bids..are costs that the county has already out-of-pocketed, and wherever [the bid] ends, it ends.”
When a property is sold at a judicial sale, Kerr explained, the money generated goes first toward county costs, followed by any county and state taxes owed and then any other debts. Any additional surplus money then goes back to the original property owner.
“The county doesn’t make anything,” she said. “We just get our costs back and try to get our taxes.”
If a property does not sell at a judicial sale, it is placed on the county’s repository list where it remains until someone shows an interest in purchasing it.
Kerr pointed out that owners have until the start of the sale to remove their property from the judicial sale list, but all outstanding debts must be paid in full.
“There are no payment plans, no just paying one year,” she said, noting that original property owners are not permitted to bid on their own property at the sale. “It’s an all-or-nothing type of deal.”
Although bidder registration for Monday’s sale closed as of last Friday, Kerr said anyone from the public is allowed to watch the sale, which will be conducted by local auctioneer Todd Beichner.
Other Business
• December was proclaimed Dog License Awareness Month.
• Bids were approved, pending solicitor review, for an IP door access and IP intercom system at the new 911 Center in Shippenville. MVS Security provided the lowest of two bids at $13,174 for the browser-based door access and IP intercom system; and $32,867 for the IP-based intercom system.
• The commissioners renewed worker’s compensation coverage through CCAP effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023 at a cost of $114,508.
• A total of $80,000 in Liquids Fuel funding was awarded to two county municipalities.
Hawthorn Borough will receive $18,375 for a borough street project, while Porter Township was awarded $61,625 for the T498 Smith Road Box Culvert Project.
• County officials also approve the purchase of five Xybix Erogonomic workstations for the Public Safety Department at a cost of $88,248 through the COSTARS program.
• A contract was also approved with Geotech Engineering Inc. to provide engineering shrives for a proposed stream bank restoration project at the new 911 Center at a cost of $5,500.