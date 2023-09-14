CLARION – From local food insecurities to the realities of suicide throughout the state, Clarion County officials shed light on these important issues with proclamations earlier this week.
At their Sept. 12 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved three proclamations for September, two proclaiming Hunger Action Month and FoodStock Month in the county, and the third calling for suicide awareness and prevention.
According to the proclamation, in 2021, 80,350 people — one in nine, including 20,640 children — faced food insecurities in northwest Pennsylvania, including 4,230 Clarion County residents.
“Clarion County is committed to taking steps to combat hunger in every part of our community and to provide additional resources that those in Clarion County need,” the proclamation states, adding that the county is committed to working with Second Harvest Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network of food banks which distributed more than 9.5 million meals during fiscal year 2023, to educate people about the importance of food banks in addressing hunger.
“The month of September has been designated ‘Hunger Action Month’ in order to bring attention to food insecurity in our communities and to enlist the public in the movement to end hunger by taking action,” the proclamation continues, noting that Second Harvest will host numerous events throughout September.
In related matters, the commissioners also designated September as FoodStock month in Clarion County, which was established in preparation for this year’s food collection drive for county food pantries and food banks.
“During these difficult economic times, there is a much greater need this year for larger stockpiles of food to assist those in our county with the basic need for food,” the proclamation states. “By sharing non-expired food items, this show of compassion for those in need will fill the gap for those families needing to provide enough food to satisfy their basic needs.
According to the proclamation, food collection will take place at county businesses, libraries, organizations and churches throughout September. FoodStock will culminate with a massive drive during the annual Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF), Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.
In addition to the two food-related proclamations, the commissioners also proclaimed September as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, with Sept. 10 named “Suicide Prevention Day” in the county.
“Suicide is a public health concern,” the proclamation states, noting that one person in Pennsylvania dies from suicide every five hours, making it the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-34 and the fourth leading cause of death for those 35-54.
On a larger scale, according to the proclamation, 5.4 million Americans have lost a loved one to suicide.
“Each member of our community is valued and irreplaceable,” the proclamation continues, urging for the development of local and statewide suicide prevention efforts. “Talking openly about stress and psychological health builds trust, reduces barriers to care and enables early intervention.”
In other business at Tuesday morning’s meeting, county officials also approved a letter of support for Clarion Borough’s application for a PennDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program for pedestrian updates along Second Avenue.
“Along some portions of Second Avenue, sidewalks do not even exist,” the letter states, noting that the roadway is a direct route to Clarion Area High School and will also provide access to the new Clarion Multi-Generational Park. “The pedestrian infrastructure along Second Avenue poses an immense safety hazard for students, pedestrians, cyclists and individuals with mobility issues.”
The proposed project will address safety, walkability and accessibility issues through “comprehensive improvements to non-motorized transportation infrastructure along Second Avenue and Main Street,” including sidewalk replacement, improving ramps and crosswalks to ADA compliance, enhancing curb cuts, lighting and signage, and addressing stormwater issues.
Other Business
• September 10-16 was proclaimed Truck Driver Appreciation Week in Clarion County.
• The commissioners approved bids for the replacement of the county jail’s roof and parking lot paving at the Clarion County Complex. The roof bid was awarded to Jamestown Roofing Inc. at a total cost of $641,000, while the paving bid was granted to IA Construction Corporation at a total cost of $63,500.
• Approval was given to an agreement between the county and the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry to use of Veterans Memorial Park and the courthouse parking lot for this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival.
• County officials approved a one-year contract with Tyler Technologies Inc. to provide a VetraSpec License for the Veterans Affairs office at a cost of $479.
Veterans Affairs director Rodney Sherman explained that the contract will allow the county to utilize its current software for veteran data and claims entry, while the state pilots a new electronically-based system.
• The commissioners hired Sarah Schettler as the county’s new Human Resources director, effective Aug. 28 at a salary of $60,000.
A graduate of Union High School and Clarion University, Schettler comes to the county from Colony Homes where she worked in the HR department.
• Approval was also granted for jail deputy warden Daniel Blose to receive a stipend $125 per week for working out of class as he serves as the interim warden until the position is filled permanently.