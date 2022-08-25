CLARION – From local food insecurities to the realities of suicide throughout the state, Clarion County officials shed light on these important issues with proclamations earlier this week.
At their Aug. 23 meeting, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved two proclamations for September, one proclaiming FoodStock Month in the county, and the other calling for suicide awareness and prevention.
Established by Clarion County Community Bank, FoodStock 2022 is a food collection drive in an effort to supply the county’s multiple food banks and pantries with non-perishable, non-expired food items.
“During these difficult economic times, there is a much greater need this year for larger stockpiles of food to assist those in our county with the basic need for food,” states the proclamation issued by the commissioners. “This show of compassion for those in need will fill the gap for those families needing to provide enough food to satisfy their basic needs.”
According to the proclamation, food collection will take place at county businesses, libraries, organizations and churches throughout September. FoodStock will culminate with a massive drive during the annual Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF), Sept. 24 through Oct. 2.
“By contributing to the cause during ALF Week and the entire month of September, we will be supporting the action against hunger in our Clarion County Community,” states the proclamation, officially proclaiming September as FoodStock Month in Clarion County.
In addition to the FoodStock proclamation, the commissioners also proclaimed September as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, with Sept. 10 named Suicide Prevention Day in the county.
“Suicide is a public health concern,” the proclamation states, noting that one person in Pennsylvania dies from suicide every five hours, making it the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-34 and the fourth leading cause of death for those 35-54.
On a larger scale, according to the proclamation, 5.4 million Americans have lost a loved one to suicide.
“Each member of our community is valued and irreplaceable,” the proclamation continues, urging for the development local and statewide suicide prevention efforts. “Talking openly about stress and psychological health builds trust, reduces barriers to care and enables early intervention.”
• Clarion County Tax Claim director Megan Kerr reminded residents that the county’s annual tax sale will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. on the first floor of the Clarion County Courthouse.
As of Tuesday morning, Kerr reported that 114 parcels and properties are on the tax sale list, with 11 bidders registered.
Anyone interested in bidding on a property at the sale must pre-register with the county no later than Sept. 9, as per state law.
• The commissioners approved a 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) request from Rimersburg Borough.
According to county Planning director Kristi Amato, the revision includes reallocating CDBG funding for a water line replacement project along Monterey Road to a water line replacement project along Chestnut Street.
“[Rimersburg Borough] received other funding for Chestnut Street, and with the cost of everything, they just need more money to finish [the work on] Chestnut Street,” Amato said of the revision request.
• Approval was also given to use Hotel Tax funds to produce 60-second promotional YouTube videos for 10 county landmarks and events — the Redbank Valley Trail; Clarion River, Piney Dam and Cook Forest; Cook Forest hikers, old growth, fire tower and Seneca Point; Helen Furnace/Redbank Coaling Tower; Foxburg and Foxburg Country Club; Bradys Bend Overlook and Allegheny River; Rail 66 Country Trail; and Autumn Leaf Festival. The total cost of producing the videos is $5,000.