CLARION – With increasing costs at the Clarion County Jail, officials said last week that one program offers discounted rates for inmate medical costs, resulting in significant savings for the local facility.
During the Nov. 4 meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors, officials reported that the county saved more than $300,000 in inmate medical expenses over the last six months through the Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment (PIMCC) program.
“We do see a significant savings for the county through this program,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told the board members gathered both in person and via Zoom for the meeting.
He explained that as part of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) insurance program, PIMCC offers the county Medicare and Medicaid rates for everything related to inmate medical expenses, including hospital stays, medications and more.
“They give us all the discounted rates, and, [if necessary], they will usually dispute any of the hospital bills or stays themselves,” Hornberger said, noting that representatives from PIMCC periodically review the jail’s contracts with doctors and other medical professionals.
According to prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius, the county saved $299,000 in in-patient medical costs through PIMCC and around $83,000 in out-patient costs from April to September.
“That’s just another benefit of CCAP,” prison board member Commissioner Ted Tharan added.
Brosius agreed, pointing out that Clarion County is one of only 20-some counties in the state that utilize PIMCC.
“We’ve used them since 1999,” he said.
In his monthly report, Hornberger said that as of last week, the jail had spent $175,505 in inmate medical expenses for the year, totaling 82 percent of the original $215,000 budget.
“I don’t see any reason for concern at this point,” Hornberger said of the jail’s budget, pointing out that the jail has used 76 percent of its total overall budget for the year.
In other medical-related business at last Friday’s meeting, jail officials said that flu vaccines may not be available for inmates this year.
Picking up on a discussion from last month, Hornberger told the board that it doesn’t appear that the state will be providing vaccines for inmates as it has done in the past.
“I checked with the [state] Department of Health and they are not offering any as of right now,” he said of the flu vaccines, explaining that the state used to provide the vaccines free of charge for inmates.
“It doesn’t look like they are going to offer that program this year,” he continued, adding, however, that vaccines could likely be acquired at a cost to the county. “Nobody is offering them free of charge.”
Noting that jail staff would continue to look for vaccine options, Hornberger pointed out last week that there are currently no cases of the flu in the jail.
“It’s just a precautionary measure,” he said of acquiring the vaccines.
“We’re good so far,” Brosius added.
In the event that an inmate would test positive for the flu, Hornberger said the jail would handle the situation as advised by the facility’s medical professionals.
Other Business
• Tharan reported that the county recently contracted with architect Amos Rudolph to prepare the jail’s roof replacement project for bid.
• Hornberger reported that the jail had a total of 42 commitments and 44 releases for the month of October. The average daily population last month was around 72 inmates.
• Probation deputy director Kristine Shaffer said that there are 92 individuals in the Intermediate Punishment Program, including two inmates on work release, 17 offenders on house arrest with electronic monitoring and one individual on bail-supervised house arrest.