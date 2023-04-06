CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program — “The Beloved and Charismatic Bluebird” — at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 12, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room.
The presenters are Charlie (Charmaine) Borza and Steve Szuch who have extensive experience in attracting and monitoring Eastern Bluebirds on their property in Clarion County. After starting with just one bluebird nestbox, they now manage and monitor 50 bluebird nestboxes.
Charlie and Steve will share their personal experiences and lessons that they’ve learned in caring for bluebirds. Several models of bluebird nestboxes and predator guards will be on display. They will also share copies of “Bluebird Trails and Tales,” a quarterly newsletter of the Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. More information about their programs and projects can be found at www.senecarocksaudubon.org and their Facebook page.