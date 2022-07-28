COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned in August and September at Cook Forest State Park:

• Saturday, Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m. — “River Critters.” Bring river sneakers, swimsuits and snorkels to the Park Office as we drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard-to-find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult. Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas.

