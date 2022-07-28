COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned in August and September at Cook Forest State Park:
• Saturday, Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m. — “River Critters.” Bring river sneakers, swimsuits and snorkels to the Park Office as we drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard-to-find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult. Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas.
• Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. — “Paddling & Camping the West Branch.” Bring chairs and blankets to the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater, as Dr. Hank Webster talks about his 228-mile kayak trek of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Camping while kayaking long distances will be presented.
• Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. — “Leap Into Herpetology: Intro to Reptiles & Amphibians of Pennsylvania.” Join local naturalist April Claus at Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as she introduces participants to things that creep, swim and slither in the diverse habitats at Cook Forest State Park. Claus will show the differences between native “herp” species using live species, touchable models, turtle shells and other educational materials. Learn how to identify frogs and toads by their call. This will help participants to sharpen identification skills and learn more about the microhabitat needed to support these secretive creatures. Appropriate for children ages 7 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. — “Kayaking 301.” Meet at the Park Office for an advanced skill level kayaking class. Remember to bring earplugs, swimsuits, sturdy river sneakers, a change of clothes and lunch. Boats and all necessary kayaking gear provided. The course is designed to integrate skills learned in Kayaking 201, with T-rescues, self recovery and buddy assists, as well as incorporating various throw bag rescues, and dumping with skirts. Kayaking 201 or appropriate equivalent is a pre-requisite for this class. Participants must pre-register prior to the course by contacting Dale Luthringer at (814) 744-8475. Only 10 participants will be accepted for this course. No children under 16 years old. Minors must be with a participating adult. Participants who successfully complete Intro to Kayaking, 201 or 301 classes qualify for a 50 percent discount on future boating programs.
• Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. — “Allegheny River Boating Program: West Hickory-Tionesta.” Join us for a 6.6-mile interpretive canoeing program on the Allegheny River. We will be putting in at the West Hickory bridge boat launch at the intersections of routes 62 and 127, and plan on making stops at King and Baker islands highlighting magnificent bottomland forests and wildlife found in the Allegheny River Islands Wilderness Area. King Island represents the finest stand of large stature sycamore and silver maple on the upper stretches of the Allegheny, with Baker Island boasting the tallest known sycamore in Northwestern Pennsylvania, even after surviving the 1985 derecho that tore into the surrounding countryside. Fishing is excellent here, so don’t forget your fishing poles. The group will meet promptly at the Park Office and carpool to the starting point at West Hickory. Remember to bring protective footwear, rain gear and a change of clothes. Registration is limited to 10 boats. The cost is $50 per boat. Lunch will be provided to those who register by Aug. 22 by calling the Park Office at (814) 744-8407.
Latest Videos
• Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Little Heffern AMD Reclamation.” Join Friends of Cook Forest and the Clarion Conservation District to learn the basics of acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment. We’ll start with a presentation at the park office, then carpool to the AMD treatment site on Tom’s Run Road where you’ll be able to see these principles in action. We’ll be doing a stream crossing, so bring a hiking stick and proper footgear.
• Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. — “Night Hike: River Cabins & Cook Trail.” Meet at the River Cabin Playground on River Road for an evening hike around the River Cabins and Cook Old Growth Area. We’ll be looking and listening for critters of the night. This will be a great time to see what’s crawling around and in the CCC dynamite shack. Be sure to bring UV flashlights.
• Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. — “A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral.” Meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics, and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems.
• Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. — “Animal Calls.” Bring chairs, blankets and your best animal call imitation to the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater for an evening of animal calls. Join the park naturalist as he demonstrates how and why animals of Pennsylvania talk to each other.
• Sunday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. — “Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour.” Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign and take in the breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
• Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. — “Measuring Pennsylvania’s Champion Hemlocks.” Are you curious as to how champion trees are measured? What lengths will some go to, to find new big trees? Does Cook Forest have any champion trees? Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Park Office to find out how it’s done.