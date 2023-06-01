COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned in the coming months at Cook Forest State Park:
• Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11 — “Cook Forest French and Indian War Encampment.” Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events depicting life during the French and Indian War. Highlights of this full two-day encampment include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, pottery, children’s games, sutler camp, renowned living historians, French and Indian War era artisans and live tactical engagements. Take a walk back in time along the Black Bear Trail by the Sawmill Center for the Arts during open camp hours to view British, Colonial, French and Native American re-enactors as they portray lifestyles of the 18th century.
• Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. — “River Critters.” Bring river sneakers, swimsuits and snorkels to the Park Office as the group drives to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard to find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult.
• Friday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m. — “Night Hike: Seneca Point Caves and Rocks.” Join the group at the Fire Tower parking lot for a night hike in, around and under the rocks of Seneca Point. Participants will look and listen for animals that go bump in the night, and explore the caves and crevices they live in. Bring hardhats, headlamps and UV flashlights.
• Saturday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m. — “A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral.” Meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics, and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems.
• Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. — “Animal Calls.” Bring chairs and blankets to the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater for an evening of animal calls. Join the park naturalist as he demonstrates how and why animals of Pennsylvania talk to each other.
• Sunday, July 2 at 11:30 a.m. — “Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour.” Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign and take in the breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
• Thursday and Friday, July 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. — “Reptile and Amphibian Educator Workshop.” Teachers will receive a copy of “Amphibians and Reptiles of Pennsylvania and the Northeast” and the “Peterson’s Field Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians of Eastern and Central North America,” as well as have the option to receive 15 ACT 48 hrs. This workshop will emphasize hands-on activities and in-depth field identification surveys in a variety of habitat types. The cost is $125. Participants must register by July 7. Contact Dale Luthringer at (814) 744-8475 or dluthringe@pa.gov for more details.