COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned in the coming weeks at Cook Forest State Park:
• Sunday, June 5 at 1 p.m. — “Children’s Fishing Derby.” Children 15 years and under are permitted to fish freshly stocked Tom’s Run from the Swinging Bridge to the Children’s Fishing Pond. Registration and prize give-away will be held at the Children’s Fishing Pond behind the Park Office. This event is sponsored by the Marienville Rod & Gun Club, Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, Cook Forest Vacation Bureau and Cook Forest State Park. All prizes are donated by area merchants.
• Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12 — “Cook Forest French & Indian War Encampment.” Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events depicting life during the French & Indian War. Highlights of this full two-day encampment include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, pottery, children’s games, sutler camp, renowned living historians, French & Indian War-era artisans, and live tactical engagements. Take a walk back in time along the Black Bear Trail by the Sawmill Center for the Arts during open camp hours to view British, Colonial, French and Native American re-enactors as they portray lifestyles of the 18th century.
• Friday-Saturday, June 24-25 at 8 a.m. — “ACA Level 1: Introduction to Kayaking Workshop.” Cook Forest State Park will conduct an entry level American Canoe Association (ACA) kayaking course for kayak enthusiasts. The following subjects will be covered: equipment, loading and unloading, rescues, and strokes. Each participant must satisfy essential eligibility criteria. Participants must pre-register by contacting Dale Luthringer, environmental education specialist, at (814) 744-8475 or dluthringe@pa.gov with check received by June 16. The cost is $75 per participant. The course is limited to 12 participants. Children age 14 and older are permitted with a participating adult. Those who successfully complete this course will receive an ACA Skills Course Completion Card, and 50 percent discount on future canoe and kayaking programs sponsored by Cook Forest State Park.
• Friday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m. — “Night Hike: River Cabins & Cook Trail.” Meet at the River Cabin Playground on River Road for an evening hike around the River Cabins and Cook Old Growth Area.
• Saturday, July 2 at 9 p.m. — “Clarion River History.” Bring chairs and blankets and meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater for a slide presentation on the history of the Clarion River. This program takes you from the days on the Clarion from the Indians, to its exploitation as a natural resource, and its current state of recovery.
• Sunday, July 3 at 11:30 a.m. — “Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour.” Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign and take in the breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
• Friday, July 8 at 8 a.m. — “Clarion River Boating Program: Portland Mills-Arroyo.” Cook Forest State Park will conduct a six-mile interpretive historical paddling program from Portland Mills to Arroyo Bridge for experienced canoeists/kayakers only. This section of river is rich in local history. Participants will pass evidence of the old log booms and mills at Portland Mills as well as bridge remnants of the Clarion River Railway. Bald eagles and osprey often make an appearance in this secluded wilderness section of the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Participants will meet promptly at the Park Office and car-pool to the starting point up-river. The cost is $50 per boat. Lunch and boats provided to those who register by July 6. Pre-registration required by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov and limited to 10 boats.