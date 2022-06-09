EAST BRADY – The future of two borough properties topped the discussion Tuesday night at East Brady’s Borough Council meeting.
Kicking off the discussion during the public comment period, the council heard a proposal from attorney Mark Hamilton, who along with New Bethlehem attorney Bill Hager represents East Brady resident Pamela Moore, explaining Moore’s interest in a piece of property located along the Allegheny River behind Kellys Way in the area between Second and Third streets.
According to Hamilton, the property in question was an abandoned railroad right-of-way. He explained that according to the law, when a railroad abandons a right-of-way, the property normally reverts to the adjoining landowners, one of which is Moore.
“She’s actually been paying taxes on it for two years,” Hamilton explained of Moore, noting that Moore believes that she has an ownership right to the property. “She had plans for this property including development plans so she filed an action with the court [for] a quiet title.”
In the meantime, Hamilton explained, other residents who live along Kellys Way intervened in a lawsuit. He said that the other residents were successful in getting the trial court to dismiss the case on the theory that Moore did not have a legal right to the property.
On an appeal, the Superior Court agreed with the trial court.
“They looked at that right-of-way and said only people to the south can inherit that [right-of-way] when it’s abandoned,” Hamilton continued. “And because her property is to the north and the west, [Moore] doesn’t have a legal claim.”
Hamilton said that in light of the court decisions, Moore would like to purchase the property from East Brady since, according to the Superior Court, the borough is the southern adjoining landowner by an area identified as Railroad Street.
Moore’s attorney also asked that councilman Justin Wagner abstain from the vote as one of the parties of the underlying lawsuit.
“With respect, we think he should not vote on this because of a conflict of interest,” Hamilton said, adding however, that he had no problem entertaining questions from Wagner.
In response, borough solicitor Tyler Heller questioned whether the borough was the property owner since his research indicated that Railroad Street was never officially opened.
“Our research indicated that where you have a public street in a borough that has not been accepted, opened or operated in any way, the borough’s right to take possession of that, open the street and operate it ceases after a period of 21 years from the time when the plan is laid out,” Heller explained, pointing out that records have not been found to indicate that Railroad Street was ever opened for public use, or officially abandoned. “As such, it’s our opinion that the borough doesn’t really have the ability to open the street or exert any kind of control over that street.”
Heller went on to explain that his understanding is that Railroad Street serves as a driveway for neighboring property owners, but not as a through street.
Hamilton said his client just wants to know who owns the property and whether or not they are interested in selling.
“Right now, this property is in limbo,” he said. “I would think that the borough would be interested in figuring that out.”
Upon further questioning from council, Moore offered clarification regarding her proposed purchase, and rumors circulating about her encroaching on Railroad Street and the properties of adjacent owners.
“That is not true,” she said of the rumors. “None of the surveys I have had have involved Railroad Street or any of [the neighbors’] backyards.”
Moore explained further that the property was quiet titled to her in January 2020.
“For nine months, I was told it was mine,” she said, noting that she had the property surveyed and combined the lots. “I’ve been paying taxes on it since.”
Following the lengthy discussion, the council adjourned to an executive session at the end of the meeting for further discussion.
In other property matters at the June 7 meeting, council president Barb Mortimer reported that the borough had been offered the property at 205 First Street.
“It’s owned by Diane Woodford’s mother, and she has no way to care for it,” Mortimer said. “[The family] is offering to give it to the borough.”
Councilman Joe Hillwig said that while the property could be a good project for the borough, a deed search should be completed first.
“In this situation, we might have the opportunity to make a dollar on it,” he said, noting that the property is being offered to the borough without cost. Pointing out that the structure would likely have to be demolished, he added that the property could eventually be sold and the proceeds could be put into a fund for dealing with future properties.
“You have to start somewhere, and we’ve been talking about this for the last seven or eight years,” Hillwig said. “I think this is a great opportunity to start.”
Following the discussion, council voted to begin a title search on the property.
Other Business
• John Misitis reported that he recently purchased the former Bradyview Manor building, the former East Brady Elementary School, with plans to open All Fit Family Fitness, a 24/7 gym which will also offer physical therapy, chiropractic, massage a,d functional training services.
Misitis said construction on the inside of building could begin in the next week or two and would take “a solid couple of months” to complete.
• The council accepted estimates from Hiles Excavating for three paving projects in the borough.
The first is for paving School Street from behind the community center to First Street at a cost of $9,300 using Liquid Fuels money.
The second project includes the excavation and paving preparation of the parking lot area behind the community building for $8,500. The final project includes paving the parking lot and creating handicapped accessibility to the kitchen and locker room area at a cost of $10,300. Both projects are to be paid using American Rescue Plan funds.
• Approval was also give for the EADS group to place survey pins at the Riverfront Park at a cost of $600.