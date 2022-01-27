CLARION – Pending state approval, Clarion County could see the elimination of one district judge office and the realignment of the remaining three by 2024.
According to President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, the realignment plan, which is the county’s response to a mandate from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), suggests maintaining District Judge Jeffrey Miller’s office (18-3-04) in New Bethlehem and District Judge Jarah Heeter’s office (18-3-03) in Knox, while eliminating the Clarion office of District Judge Duane Quinn (18-3-01). The office of District Judge Timothy Schill (18-3-02), currently located at the jail facility in Shippenville, will move to Quinn’s current office along North Sixth Avenue in Clarion. If approved by the AOPC, the changes would take effect in January 2024 in conjunction with the anticipated retirement of Quinn.
“The principal purpose of the reestablishment process is to ensure Clarion County is equipped with the requisite number of magisterial districts to serve the needs of the county’s judicial system for the effective and efficient administration of justice,” the proposed plan, which was released on Jan. 21, states.
Seidle-Patton and the four current district magistrates agreed that the proposal will continue to meet the needs of county residents.
“In talking with [the four current district magistrates], I think we came to the general consensus that now was the appropriate time to go down to three courts,” Seidle-Patton explained last week. “With Duane Quinn retiring, it provided an opportunity that we could eliminate one of the district [offices] without having to see two incumbent MDJs having to run against each other.”
Seidle-Patton reiterated that the realignment plan is a proposal and that, ultimately, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will make the final decision.
“I just have to assess the situation and submit the plan to the Supreme Court, then they either approve or deny the plan,” she said.
Seidle-Patton explained that the mandate was issued to Clarion County as a result of the census, conducted nationally every 10 years, which showed a decrease in the county’s population. Along with population, she said that several factors were considered when drafting the plan.
“I reviewed the data provided by the AOPC regarding caseloads, workloads and census information about the population change in the county,” she said. “I also compared it to other counties of similar size [and met] with our current MDJs.”
According to the AOPC, any magisterial district that is at least 15 percent above or below the average workload — which has been determined as 15,945 cases for the 18th Judicial District — must be considered for realignment. With two of Clarion County’s district courts exceeding the average workload and two courts falling below, realignment is inevitable.
“It was clear immediately that we were going to have to realign because the workloads of the four courts are out of line the way that they are,” Seidle-Patton said. According to the plan, District Court 18-3-01 is 28 percent above average and District Court 18-3-02 is 3 percent above average, while District Court 18-3-03 falls 18 percent below average and District Court 18-3-04 falls 13 percent below average.
While workload was an important indicator of how to realign the offices, Seidle-Patton said she also took into consideration the geographic location of the offices and the access individuals have to those offices.
“We moved Monroe Township into the southern district, 18-3-04, to help equalize the workload of the offices,” she said. She added that while the northern part of Monroe Township may seem a bit far from New Bethlehem, the types of cases that are filed specifically out of Monroe Township are not always what she would consider local cases.
“They’re more traffic stops on the interstate or retail offenses at Walmart, and those individuals aren’t necessarily from Monroe Township,” Seidle-Patton continued. “It didn’t appear to be a geographical hardship for those cases to be filed or handled in the New Bethlehem office.”
Miller agreed with Seidle-Patton’s assessment, noting that adding Monroe Township to his jurisdiction will “even out the three remaining courts as close as you can get.”
“Our traffic cases are the lowest because we don’t currently have the interstate,” he said. “It all comes down to making the numbers even, and that has to do with traffic.”
Seidle-Patton said that while formulating the plan, she met with all of the MDJs as a group and visited each of their offices individually to talk with their staff about their opinions on their workloads in their offices and plans for realigning things.
“Judge Seidle-Patton made the correct call, when you look at how much our school districts have shrunk, the college has shrunk and the businesses that have left,” Miller said. “It’s sad to lose a court because of the benefits they have to each community, but if she does not do this, it goes to Harrisburg and we have no idea what they would submit.”
The proposed realignment shows the following municipal distribution between the three district court offices: 18-3-02 (Schill) — Clarion Borough, Clarion Township, Farmington Township, Highland Township, Knox Township, Millcreek Township, Strattanville Borough and Washington Township; 18-3-03 (Heeter) — Ashland Township, Beaver Township, Elk Township, Foxburg Borough, Knox Borough, Paint Township, Richland Township, Salem Township, Shippenville Borough and St. Petersburg Borough; 18-3-04 (Miller) — Brady Township, Callensburg Borough, East Brady Borough, Hawthorn Borough, Licking Township, Limestone Township, Madison Township, Monroe Township, New Bethlehem Borough, Perry Township, Piney Township, Porter Township, Redbank Township, Rimersburg Borough, Sligo Borough and Toby Township.
The Clarion County Magisterial District Reestablishment Plan is available for public view on the Court of Common Pleas page on the Clarion County website and at each of the four district magistrate offices. Comments on the plan may be submitted until Feb. 19, either in writing to Clarion County Court Administration, 421 Main Street, Suite 34, Clarion, PA 16214 or by emailing tkline@co.clarion.pa.us. A final proposal will be submitted to the AOPC for consideration by Feb. 28.
“I think it’s a solid plan. I was happy with the way we were able to divide things up between the three districts,” Seidle-Patton said, noting that the process required a lot of forecasting and predicting and will be revisited in 10 years.