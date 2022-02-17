HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently moved to seek public comment on a proposed settlement addressing events that resulted in the over-pressurization of Columbia Gas distribution systems in Rimersburg (Clarion County), and in Fayetteville, Franklin County.
The commission voted 3-0 to publish the proposed settlement in the Pennsylvania Bulletin for comment. Concerned parties have 25 days from the publication of the proposed settlement to file their comments with the Commission, using the PUC’s free eFiling system.
The joint settlement — which was submitted by the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) and Columbia Gas — follows an informal I&E investigation into the cause and circumstances of events in January 2018, involving the natural gas distribution system in Fayetteville, along with events in May and June 2018, involving the distribution system in Rimersburg.
According to the joint settlement, Columbia Gas of PA will pay a $535,000 civil penalty addressing a series of alleged violations of state and federal pipeline safety regulations.
Additionally, the settlement requires Columbia Gas to identify and inventory all bypass valves in its system in Pennsylvania; rank the risks specific to those valves; and develop a replacement schedule and mitigation measures to prevent bypass valves from bleeding through or failing.
The settlement also calls for Columbia Gas to continue with procedural and operational changes that have already been implemented — including improvements to inspection and operation of valves and regulators; enhanced systems to monitor and warn operators when pressures are too high or too low; and additional standard operating procedures.