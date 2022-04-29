CLARION – Public hearings will be held at the beginning of May related to the planned bridge replacement projects and tolling in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host public hearings and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on Environmental Assessments (EA) prepared for the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project in Clarion County, as well as the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project in Jefferson County.
Both projects are candidates for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
For the Clarion County project, the in-person public hearing will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. May 4, at Wolf’s Den Banquet and Conference Facility in Knox. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, are available online and accessible on-demand at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80CanoeCreek from April 19 to May 19.
For the Jefferson County project, the in-person public hearing will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Chateau d’Argy in Brookville. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, are available online and accessible on-demand at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork from April 18 to May 18.
Clarion County
Bridge Project
The EA, prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, examines the significance of potential impacts to natural, social, economic and cultural resources from this project and alternatives under consideration. It will determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement would be prepared, or a Finding of No Significant Impacts would be issued.
The I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges, which cross over Canoe Creek and SR 4005 (Tippecanoe Road) in Beaver Township, Clarion County, were built in 1966. Recent inspections show the westbound bridge is in poor condition, and the eastbound bridge is in fair condition. The purpose of this project is to provide a safe and reliable crossing of I-80 over Tippecanoe Road and Canoe Creek. The proposed project involves replacing the existing structures and updating the roadway within the project limits to meet current design standards and improve safety along the corridor, as well as diversion route improvements.
As previously announced in advance of a public meeting on this project in November 2021, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at Canoe Creek, meaning traffic would only be tolled eastbound at this location.
The public has numerous options to provide comments on this EA:
- Testimony will be received at the in-person hearing before an audience with a stenographer. Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80CanoeCreek or by calling (814) 201-9939. Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time.
- Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.
- Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 10, Attn: 1-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388.
- Comments may be emailed to i80CanoeCreek@pa.gov.
- The public may provide comments through the form available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80CanoeCreek.
The locations where the public can review a physical copy of the EA documents are:
- Knox Public Library.
- Beaver Township Building.
- PennDOT District 10, Indiana, Pa.
- FHWA Pa. Division, Harrisburg, Pa.
Jefferson County
Bridge Project
The I-80 North Fork Bridges, which cross over the North Fork Red Bank Creek and Water Plant Road in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township in Jefferson County, were built in 1962 and most recently rehabilitated in 2013. The eastbound bridge is in poor condition and the westbound bridge is in fair condition. Both bridges are reaching the end of their serviceable lifespan. The project includes the replacement and realignment of the North Fork Bridges on I-80, as well as the replacement of the dual I-80 bridges over Jenks Street and the Richardsville Road bridges over I-80, and other improvements including to diversion routes.
As previously announced in advance of a public meeting on this project in November and December 2021, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at North Fork, meaning traffic would only be tolled westbound at this location.
The public has numerous options to provide comments on this EA:
- Testimony will be received at the in-person hearing before an audience with a stenographer. Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork or by calling (814) 796-5009. Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time.
- Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.
- Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 10, Attn: I-80 North Fork Bridges Project, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388.
- Comments may be emailed to i80NorthFork@pa.gov.
- The public may provide comments through the form available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork.
The locations where the public can review a physical copy of the EA documents are:
- Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, Brookville.
- Brookville Borough Complex.
- Pine Creek Township Building.
- PennDOT District 10, Indiana, Pa.
- FHWA Pa. Division, Harrisburg, Pa.