RIMERSBURG – Members of the Union School District community are invited to attend a comprehensive planning meeting to review the vision, mission, shared values, school performance assessments and set goals for the future.
The meeting will be held at Union High School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.
Planning for continuous improvement is critically important to improve teaching and learning. Continuous planning will ensure that all students have access to an appropriate education that prepares them for college, career and life.
The administration would also like to review and discuss the K-5 discipline matrix changes for the 2022-23 school year. The matrix will include five different levels with a written description of the behaviors and consequences. The matrix will be reviewed by the school board on June 2.
The administration is also looking for input on how to effectively use Title II and IV funds for the upcoming school year. Title II funds are intended to support teachers, principals and other school leaders in their work to improve the quality of instruction and ensure equity of educational opportunity for all students. Title IV funds can be used to provide funding in three areas: well rounded education, safe and healthy school, and use of technology.
The administration will also discuss the McKinney-Vento Act, which requires every local educational agency to designate a liaison for homeless children and youth.
The local educational agency must then coordinate services to ensure that homeless children and youths are enrolled in school and have the opportunity to succeed in school.