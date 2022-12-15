HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved a settlement for a lower than requested increase in total revenues for Pennsylvania-American Water Company (PAWC) and PAWC’s wastewater division (PAWC Wastewater).
The commission voted 5-0 last week to adopt the recommended decision of PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Joel H. Cheskis and approve a joint petition for settlement in this case.
The settlement approved allows for a combined total increase in PAWC’s annual water and wastewater revenues of $138,000,002 (16.6 percent), compared to the company’s original request for an increase of approximately $173.2 million (20.8 percent).
Under the rates addressed in the settlement, the water bill for the typical residential customer will increase by $8.76 per month, from $60.48 to $69.24 (14.5 percent), rather than the $15.01 increase (24.8 percent) proposed in the original PAWC filing.
Also under the approved rates, the wastewater bill for a typical residential customer will increase by $30, from $76.65 to $106.65 per month (39.1 percent), rather than the $19.01 increase (24.9 percent) proposed in the original filing.
Additionally, the settlement also targets a number of consumer assistance and customer service issues, including a discount structure for PAWC’s H2O bill discount program; steps to identify potential barriers to enrolling in the discount program; increased contributions to PAWC’s hardship fund; targeted community outreach in areas of the PAWC service territory with higher percentages of customers below the federal poverty level; water main extension projects to address health and safety concerns; and performance objectives for PAWC’s customer service call center.
PAWC provides water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people in 37 counties across Pennsylvania, including parts of Clarion County.