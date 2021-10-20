NEW BETHLEHEM – What started as a longtime tradition of spectating in the stands has turned into a successful premier tractor pulling season for one New Bethlehem area woman.
“My grandpa and I have always had a love for watching tractor pulls at the local fairs each year,” said Kia Sage of Seminole. “It was a tradition we shared together.”
So it only seemed like a natural transition when Sage, with the help of her grandfather, found herself competing in several pulls this summer behind the wheel of her own mini-modified tractor.
“We decided to go with the mini-mod pulls because we are just in it for the fun, [and] everything is homemade and easy to work on,” Sage said of her V-8 engine and transmission tractor dubbed “Papa’s Money,” as a nod to her grandfather, Glen Buzzard, who surprised her with the tractor earlier this year. “My grandpa actually planned on me starting to pull next year, but he surprised me with the tractor this year.”
With Sage, motorized competitions have been an important part of her family for three generations.
“My grandpa and mother were big into racing,” Sage said, noting that her grandfather used to race micro sprints and her mother go-carts. “When I got old enough, my grandpa and I wanted to have something that we connected over, so we got into pulling.”
After years of watching from the stands as her friends participated in various pulls, Sage decided to jump in on the action herself this past August in the choke horn class of the mini-mod pulls, as well as a member of the Keystone Mini-Mod Pullers. Despite it being her first year competing, and the fact that she started mid-season, Sage found success at several local fairs, which included two full pulls of more than 300 feet.
“My first-ever pull was at the Dayton Fair,” said Sage, explaining that she took fifth place in the choke horn class with a pull of 209.4 feet. She then took seventh place at the Westmoreland County Fair with a pull of 276 feet, followed by a 289.3-foot pull at the Ox Hill Fair, near Plumville, where she again took fifth place.
On Sept. 10, Sage earned her first full pull at the Waterford Fair in Erie County at a whopping 382.7 feet, taking first place.
“It just didn’t feel real, and it gave me a huge rush of adrenaline and excitement,” she said of her Waterford pull, pointing out that some people pull for years before ever getting a full pull or a first place win. “With this being my first year, accomplishing both my first full pull and first place win in the same night was so exciting and awesome.”
Sage wrapped up the season at Clark Mills, near Grove City, on Saturday, Oct. 9 with another first place win with a full pull of 360.2 feet.
“For this being my first year, and not having any experience with tractor pulling, I think I did extremely well,” Sage said of her freshman season, noting that she’s looking forward to competing in a full season beginning in May next year. “I’m really proud of myself.”
When it comes to preparing for a pull, Sage said she and her grandfather always go back to the video footage from a previous pull to determine what needs fixed in order in order to achieve a longer pull next time.
“I love being able to share this experience with my grandpa,” she said. “He is my biggest supporter, and it’s so much fun being able to do this together.”
In fact, Sage said her new hobby has really become a family affair, and she credits her success to the ongoing support she receives from family and friends.
“I would like thank my grandpa, Buzzard, and grandma, Melodye Buzzard, for making this all happen,” she said, also extending her gratitude to her brother, Joseph Sage, and other siblings; boyfriend, Justin Ferringer; mom and step-father, Alana and Shawn Wadding; Uncle Billy, Aunt Shelia and Dulcey; and friends, Jeff and Teresa Shilling. “I’m really excited to see what I have to bring to the table for next season.”