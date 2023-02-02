PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Phil was named the final inductee of the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center’s Meteorologist Hall of Fame Wednesday morning in front of a crowd of his loyal “Phans.”
For many, the induction at the weather center was the first of many events in town leading up to the main event at Gobbler’s Knob. The lobby of the center was arranged with chairs and standing room for the induction of the “true prognosticator of all prognosticators” as Inner Circle President Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel said.
He also explained that each President of the Groundhog Club is given the ability to speak “Groundhogese” and therefore communicate with Phil. He said he and Phil spoke about the Hall of Fame induction to which Phil said “it’s about time.”
“The men and women who have received this prestigious award, they’re very well deserving and I’m proud to be listed among them,” Dunkel said on behalf of Phil.
Dunkel continued, saying Phil said how fortunate Punxsutawney is to have the weather center and the hard working board members who make it all possible for the public to enjoy the interactive exhibits.
“Phil also communicates, he hopes to see you all bright and early tomorrow morning (Groundhog Day) at Gobbler’s Knob…” Dunkel said.
Current Weather Discovery Center Board President Devon Vallies gave the mission of the Weather Discovery Center, to “present the science of weather prediction in an easy to understand and enjoyable manner, as well as to educate the weather to a variety of groups and individuals…”
“Each Groundhog Day we honor individuals who have advanced the knowledge of weather science, Climatology and Meteorology with our Hall of Fame induction. As Hall of Fame members they helped represent and promote the mission of the Weather Discovery Center and are honored for their outstanding dedication for weather,” Vallies said.
Former weather discovery center board president Jim Casaday spoke, who gave the many changes the weather discovery center has undergone in the last year. He also introduced many of the special guests who attended the event.
Several local dignitaries attended the induction as well including State Sen. Joe Pittman, State Rep. Brian Smith, Jefferson County Commissioners Scott North, Herb Bullers, and Jeff Pisarcik, as well as Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander and borough council members Bill Williams and Nathan Frankenberger. Several past inductees also attended this fina Hall of Fame event.
Casaday spoke about the retirement of former center director Marlene Lellock and the hiring of new director Lisa Waksmunki, and introduced the rest of the center staff, and thanked them for their hard work.
“So I want to thank our staff, they do a lot of hard work…We thank them for all their efforts,” Casaday said.
He also took time to mention the passing of Mary Jean Johnston, who was one of the first directors to really develop the center.
“We probably wouldn’t be where we are without her efforts here as both an employee and as just a supporter,” Casaday said