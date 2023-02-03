PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mandi Perri said the Groundhog Day in the Park event was able to grow in size for its second year, and offer more fun to tourists and locals alike.
Perry said the number of vendors on Wednesday was almost doubled compared to last year, which was the first year the chamber took on hosting Groundhog Day events in Barclay Square.
“We’re really happy, especially with it being during the week, you never know, and I think with the park everyone seems to be really happy,” Perry said.
She said most of the vendors are local as well. Another addition was a partnership with Samuel Adams as the “official beer of Groundhog Day.” Samuel Adams set up a beer garden in Barclay Square as well to offer free tastings of their “Cold Snap” for Groundhog Day.
“Everyone seems to enjoy the time, and it’s a family friendly atmosphere. We have good food. We have our ice carver and our wood carver over there doing free caricatures. So we’re really happy with what we have today,” Perry said.
Live bands were rotating on the stage, offering entertainment for the crowds as well. Perry said everyone seemed happy to be in the sunshine.
The chamber also offered shuttle service to take people to Gobbler’s Knob until 4 p.m.
“We’re trying to make sure that we have more things going on downtown, and to keep people having activities. Then, after the park closes at 5 p.m. today, we have the wine walk. Then, they can get tickets and they can go to local businesses along the main street there and taste wine,” Perry said.
The chamber planned to re-open park activities at 8 a.m. Thursday for when people started arriving back in town from Gobbler’s Knob after Punxsutawney Phil's prognostication.
“Then, we’ll be here until everyone trickles out,” Perry said.