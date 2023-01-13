PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council commended two members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department for rescuing a trapped resident during a house fire on Dec. 28.
A family of eight was recently displaced following a house fire in the borough on West Mahoning Street. When the call came in, it included possible entrapment in the home. Bryan Smith and Derek Miller were two of the first men on scene with the Central Fire Department around 7:30 a.m.
Firefighters noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from a back room and headed into the structure to search for the occupant believed to still be inside the house.
“The Borough of Punxsutawney would like to commend you for your distinguished actions during the house fire in which you were responding to,” Council President Jim Bianco said.
Bianco said entrance through a window by the back was impeded by items inside blocking it. The firemen made entry through the front of the structure, and were once again blocked by debris inside.
“Making your way further into the house, you saw the silhouette of an elderly woman, and with your continued effort, you were able to reach her and carry her to safety. Through your efforts a life was saved from being consumed by the fire. For this, the Borough of Punxsutawney is taking this opportunity to recognize your actions,” Bianco said.
The two were able to make it to where the woman was and remove her from the home with minimal injury.
Bianco presented Smith and Miller with certificates at the start of the meeting Monday evening. On behalf of the rest of the council, Bianco thanked the two men for their quick actions and service to the community.
“This shows the value of the Punxsutawney Fire Department and the men and women who are the heart of it,” he said.
A Certificate of Commendation was also given to the Punxsutawney Fire Department as a whole for its response to the fire.
“In most cases, structures, whether they be homes or businesses or areas of storage, the damage is minimal, but in some cases, structure damage is not the priority, it is the human element. So as it was on this December morning, the saving of an elderly lady’s life took place. There have been times in the past that this type of heroics has happened and thank the Lord it will continue because all that serve and volunteer to be members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department we know it will,” Bianco said.
He thanked the members of Elk Run, Central, and Lindsey fire companies for the “outstanding job” they do protecting the community.