PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Groundhog Club’s annual picnic and Elixir of Life Ceremony granted Punxsutawney Phil 49 more years of life — as legend has it — after he took seven sips of the elixir on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Gobbler’s Knob.
The annual ceremony is held each year to give Phil the elixir that has been passed down from handler to handler to extend the groundhog’s life. The Inner Circle also confirmed once again the elixir only works on Punxsutawney Phil, no other groundhogs, or animals.
Phil’s handler A.J. Dereume said the first question anyone asks who meets Phil is how old is Phil, and how many Phils have there been? Dereume said there has only ever been one Phil.
“The way this all started, there was a group of people in Punxsutawney back in the late 1800s and they went on… an annual groundhog hunt and they would have a picnic,” Dereume said. “They were out walking around with muskets and looking for dinner and a particular groundhog came out of the woods and presented himself. They recognized he was so unique, and from that point on Punxsutawney Phil was the guest of honor and no longer the main course.”
From then, the Elixir of Life was discovered, which is an “ancient recipe” passed down to each handler. Dereume said it does have a “profound effect on Punxsutawney Phil.”
“This is a longstanding tradition, actually this tradition that we’re going to do right now outlives Groundhog Day as we now celebrate it in Punxsutawney, so this is the real deal,” Dereume said.
Phil took seven sips of the elixir, extending his life by 49 years during this year’s ceremony.
Along with the elixir ceremony, Inner Circle President Tom "Shingle Shaker" Dunkel announced the newest members into the Inner Circle. Two new members were announced Saturday.
Rob Gemmell is a legacy member of the club, as his great-grandfather Jim Means was also an Inner Circle member. Gemmell will be known as “Storm Builder” in the Inner Circle.
“So, he’s a legacy and we are sure pleased to have him in the Inner Circle,” said Dunkel.
Josh Farcus is also a new member of the Inner Circle but was unable to attend the picnic on Saturday. His groundhog name is “Frostbite” as given by Dunkel.
Member Dan “Moonshine” McGinley was also named the new club vice president.