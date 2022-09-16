PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Groundhog Club’s annual picnic and Elixir of Life Ceremony granted Punxsutawney Phil 49 more years of life — as legend has it — after he took seven sips of the elixir on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Gobbler’s Knob.

The annual ceremony is held each year to give Phil the elixir that has been passed down from handler to handler to extend the groundhog’s life. The Inner Circle also confirmed once again the elixir only works on Punxsutawney Phil, no other groundhogs, or animals.

