PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a special meeting Tuesday evening to amend the statement of charges against current Co-High School Principal Paul Hetrick to include behavior that constitutes Title IX Sexual Harassment against a subordinate female employee.
In another 8-0 vote, the board approved this amendment to the statement of charges, with one board member, Janey London, absent from the meeting.
Hetrick has been placed on administrative leave as a result of criminal cases filed against him.
In the amended statement of charges from the school board, it reads that during the fall of 2022 Hetrick engaged in a pattern of behavior which constitutes Title IX Sexual Harassment against a subordinate female employee of the district in violation of District Policy 104.
During fall of the current school year, in a cafeteria full of other co-workers, Hetrick allegedly told a female employee to “flash him” adding “any man would stop and look at those things,” according to the statement of charges.
Also in the fall, during a school day, Hetrick allegedly made an unsolicited comment to the same female subordinate about her appearance, saying “you look good in red.” Hetrick also allegedly approached the same employee in the lunchroom, placed his hand on her shoulder and said, “How’s it going, bimbo?”
The statement of charges further said Hetrick engaged in additional unsolicited flirtatious behavior with a subordinate female employee which made her uncomfortable to the point of her leaving her employment with the district.
School Board President Matt Kengersky provided an additional statement regarding the amendment on behalf of the school board.
“At tonight’s board meeting, the school board voted 8-0 to approve the amended statement of charges related to the dismissal of Paul Hetrick. The reason for the amendment is that subsequent to the Jan. 6, 2023, board meeting, where the initial statement of charges was approved, a final decision was issued with respect to the Title IX Sexual Harassment allegations made against Mr. Hetrick. The statement of charges was thereafter amended to add the charges related to the Title IX matter. As stated previously, the vote to approve the statement of charges is not a vote to dismiss Mr. Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the Public School Code. Mr. Hetrick will be provided with notice of the amended charges and informed of his legal rights, which include, among other things, his right to request a hearing in front of the board. As this is a pending personnel matter, the board will not make any further comments related to this matter unless or until official board action is taken,” Kengersky said.
In the initial statement of charges from the school board, it alleges Hetrick was arrested on district property in two cases for violating a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order, and was incarcerated for several days following the second arrest. The district also reports that Hetrick failed to report his second arrest to the district in a timely manner, violating District Policy 317.
The hearing previously scheduled for Tuesday evening has been moved and is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of determining if Hetrick should be dismissed from employment or not.