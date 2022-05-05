NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host its monthly meeting on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
A presentation on Purinton Pottery will be given by Brenda and Don Shilling, members of the society. Purinton Pottery was manufactured in Shippenville, Clarion County, and for a short time, in Tionesta, Forest County. The pottery became popular in the area and is now very collectible.
This informative program will focus on the plant history, as well as the shapes and designs produced at the Shippenville and Tionesta plants. Purinton was marketed to women who wanted “to give a note of informal color to a room or table, either at parties or within the family circle.”
The meeting is open to the public. Those attending are invited to bring a piece of Purinton Pottery to share in the display area.