NEW BETHLEHEM – For a man who has spent decades selling and delivering thousands of chairs, sofas, mattresses and more, sitting doesn’t come naturally.
“I stand most of the day,” Randy Neiswonger said at the start of a standing interview at his business, RMS Furniture in New Bethlehem.
Following months of tough decision making, Neiswonger officially announced this week that he will retire at the end of June, likely bringing an end to the landmark Wood Street business as well.
“I’m still not overjoyed by the idea,” Neiswonger said on Monday, adding that unless someone would step forward to purchase the business, RMS Furniture will close by the end of June after 95 years of providing furniture to the Redbank Valley area and beyond.
Neiswonger said he was beginning to think about scaling back the business as it has gotten harder to move around and deliver heavy furniture as he’s gotten older, but then that all changed last year when he received an offer to purchase the two RMS buildings along Wood Street.
His daughter-in-law, Laura Neiswonger, who has worked at the business for a number of years, said that Randy had been talking about making changes, but they felt it highly unlikely that anyone would buy two large commercial buildings in New Bethlehem. So, one night, she said a prayer, asking for help.
“Two days later Renee came in and made an offer,” Laura said of Renee Rapp-Minsterman, owner of Valley Flowers & Gifts, who purchased the buildings and has been working to relocate the flower shop from Broad Street to the northern RMS building soon.
Even then, Randy Neiswonger said he wasn’t sure what the future would hold for him and the furniture business.
Graduating from Redbank Valley High School in 1974 at the age of 17, Neiswonger said he originally planned to wait until he turned 18 before looking for work.
“I was going to take a few months off to hunt,” he said.
But then his father, Lloyd Neiswonger, who worked at RMS Furniture, told him that a job had opened up at the business.
“I never got a chance to hunt,” Randy joked.
Those were booming years for the local furniture store, Neiswonger said, pointing to the success back then of the local coal industry and other businesses with workers who could afford to furnish their homes.
In those days, he said, RMS made deliveries five days a week, with trucks full of furniture.
“Things were booming,” he said. “That declined whenever the coal business went bad.”
After working for the business for more than 25 years, Neiswonger purchased the store in November 2001.
In the years since, he said that like many businesses in small towns, sales have not been what they once were.
That rang especially true with the recession of 2008, which he said wiped out around half of RMS’s business.
“It was pretty iffy if we were going to survive,” he said. “The good Lord got us through. Some months I didn’t get a paycheck.”
He said that the RMS fared better during the pandemic, as customers supported the local business.
Neiswonger said he expects things to pick up again as RMS kicks off its Retirement Sale. The sale is currently at 10 percent off on everything, with even better deals for those who pay in cash.
“We need to clear the stuff out,” he said, pointing to a large inventory of La-Z-Boy chairs, sofas and much more on several floors of the historic building.
“It’s a landmark,” he said of both the business and the building, which dates back into the 1800s and was a livery stable that over the years also housed a business college on the third floor and a bowling alley in the basement.
That history and his long connections to the business have made it especially difficult for Randy to walk away.
“It makes it hard,” he said. “I’ve never hated the job. I enjoy coming to work.”
Laura Neiswonger explained that RMS has been known for selling quality furniture for generations.
“We’ve always prided ourself on not selling junk,” she said. “We wanted repeat customers. Even during the pandemic when it was hard to get things, we weren’t willing to sacrifice quality.”
While some in the community have been shopping at RMS for generations, in more recent years, RMS customers have gotten to know an entirely new generation of the Neiswonger family. Randy and his wife, Louella, have cared for their grandchildren at the store.
“We raised five grandkids here,” he said. “That’s the advantage of a small business — family.”
With the oldest granddaughter now a senior in high school, Neiswonger said it wasn’t uncommon in past years to see small children tagging along with him as he showed customers items in the store.
“It never hurt business at all,” he said.
“They’re all sad to see it go too,” Laura Neiswonger said, noting that the younger generations won’t be stepping up to take over the business.
But she’s not ruling out the possibility that someone could still come forward to keep RMS running.
“If someone wants to buy the furniture business, it is for sale,” she said.
After all, prayers have been answered before.