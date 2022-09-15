NEW BETHLEHEM – Two area girls are vying for the title of New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Queen, and the new Peanut Butter Festival Princess crown, along with the scholarship money that comes with the titles.
The winners will be crowned on stage at the festival this Friday at 6 p.m.
Final judging for the event was held recently during a pageant at the Redbank Valley History Center.
The queen will receive a $2,000 scholarship provided by contest sponsor J.M. Smucker (PA) Inc., while the princess receives a $500 gift.
With the new princess competition, committee members Amber Kimmel and Ali Mortensen decided to expand this year’s contest to reach out to younger girls in the hopes of inspiring participation in talent contests, public speaking and public presentation events. The emphasis in this year’s contest is public presentation and spontaneous public speaking.
“With all of the emphasis on electronic communication, the art of inter-personal communication is dying,” Mortensen said.
This year’s contestants are:
• McKayla McGuire is the daughter of Shawn and Jamie McGuire.
She is currently a senior at Redbank Valley.
McGuire is a member of Bible Club, Youth Council, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the varsity soccer team.
Her future plans are to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing to become a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.
• Breanna Crawford is an eighth grade student at Redbank Valley High school and the first contestant in the new “Princess” division of the festival’s contest. She is the daughter of Patty Crawford of South Bethlehem.
Crawford is not a stranger to performing in public. She has been involved in competitive cheer for the last four years. The CBTC girls competed in local, regional, state and multi-state competitions. Breanna also cheered for the youth football team and has moved on to being a cheerleader at Redbank Valley High School.
Cheering isn’t her only interest; Crawford regularly attends the Grace Place, and is a member of Students Against Drunk Driving Club, Bible Club and Choir.
In addition to her club involvement, Crawford has wrestled, plays softball, is on the junior high volleyball team and runs track.