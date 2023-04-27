NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Historical Society will host an encore presentation of its recent program celebrating the 150th anniversary of the railroad through the New Bethlehem Community.
Visitors can join in Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at the History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem for an imaginary ride on a steam locomotive traveling on the Allegheny Valley Low Grade Railroad that ran from Redbank Junction to Driftwood in Cameron County.
The engineer will cite points of interest along the way, as the train whistle blows at railroad crossings, and the conductor waves the lantern at stops along the way. On display will be railroad memorabilia and items from the many manufacturing sites once located along the railroad.
Door opens at 1 p.m., with the presentation starting at 2 p.m. Guests should use the side door on Lafeyette Street to enter building. Parking is available on Broad Street or in the municipal parking lot behind the building.
There is no admission charge, but donations for the history center will be accepted.