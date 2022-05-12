CLARION – For many of the 1.1 million homebrewers across the United States, last Saturday, May 7, represented a holiday of sorts. That’s because in 1988, Congress designated the first Saturday of May as National Homebrew Day.
“Homebrewing is making your own beer at home. It’s going through the whole process [of brewing beer] in a smaller capacity, usually five-to-six gallons, you can even do one gallon,” said Caitlin Means, manager of Means Cork and Cap, a family owned store in Clarion that sells homebrewing ingredients and supplies.
“Basically, you just find a recipe or a kit you want to make of any style [of beer], it can be anything that you’re interested in. Just find the ingredients and brew it at home. It’s by no means an easy way of getting beer; it’s a pretty extensive hobby, but it is fun.”
There are two basic types of homebrewing: all-grain and extract.
In all-grain brewing, the first step of the beer making process involves steeping the grains chosen for use in water to derive the sugars used in the fermentation process.
Whereas steeping grains can take an hour or more, extract brewing is somewhat of a shorter process. The sugars used in this style of brewing come from a pre-made malt extract that’s added to water.
“I all-grain brew, so I get all my fermentable sugars from grain alone,” Means explained. “In extract brewing you don’t have to steep grains to get your base. When I brew all-grain, my brew day is four-and-a-half hours, if you’re doing a kit [using malt extract] it’s only three hours. It’s a little bit of a shorter process.”
The water is boiled to condense the sugars, imparted to it by the grain or extract, for fermentation. Hops are introduced during the boil. The longer the hops boil, the more bitter the beer.
“Because the hops are highly acidic, I recommend a stainless-steel pot,” noted Means. “It’s a rolling boil because of all the sugars, so you want a big enough pot that it doesn’t boil over. If you’re brewing five gallons, you definitely need a 10-gallon pot.”
The water, now called wort, must be brought down from a boil to about 75-80 degrees as quickly as possible to avoid introduction of yeast-killing bacteria. A special device to chill the wort can be used or the pot placed in an ice bath and stirred.
After chilling, yeast is added to the wort, which is then put into a container and allowed to ferment for at least seven days. Rather than pouring the wort, it is syphoned into the container to prevent the build-up of oxygen.
Some people do a secondary fermentation to allow the liquid to clear or for adding additional hops, fruit purees or extracts for flavor.
The beer is bottled and capped after fermentation so carbonation occurs, the product of the yeast continuing to interact with the sugars. After 14 days, the beer is ready to drink.
“If you stay on top of it, it’s a 21-day process from your brew day to carbonated beer in a bottle,” Means said. “Some take a little bit longer. For shelf-life purposes, I’d say drink it within five years. I’ve tried to keep stuff longer; sometimes it’s OK, sometimes it’s not.”
Means estimates that making five gallons will yield 48 to 52 bottles of beer, and one gallon about 11 bottles.
For newcomers, she recommends starting out by purchasing a kit, which can cost anywhere from $90 up to $200. The hobby does, however, start paying for itself over time.
“A base kit typically comes with all your equipment. But once you have all your equipment and if you take care of it, it’s going to pay for itself the more batches you make. You just have to buy the ingredients,” Means reported.
“Lots of people go from brewing the ingredient kits, which are all malt extracts or recipes with malt extracts. Those are actually kind of expensive. Once they get into all-grain brewing, that’s cheaper yet.”
Cleanliness and good hygiene are also prerequisites, Means emphasized, “Being clean and using clean water and good ingredients matter.”
Though the process of brewing your own beer can seem intimidating, according to Means it really shouldn’t be.
“It’s a fun hobby to get into. A lot of people are afraid. I’ve had people who buy kits and they wait for months because they’re afraid to get into it. But once they do, it’s just a rabbit hole they fall into and they keep going and going,” said Means.
“Brewing beer isn’t scary, especially if you start with a kit. If you can make brownies by following instructions on the box, you can make a beer following the instructions from a box.”