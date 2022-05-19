CLARION – The fire siren went off at noon in Clarion Borough just like every other Saturday. Still, on May 14, it took on a more ominous presence as five handmaidens departed the Grace Lutheran Church to march to the front of the Clarion County Courthouse and offer their silent support for a rally in opposition to the impending Supreme Court ruling which would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Indivisible We Rise — West Central Pennsylvania hosted the “Bans Off Our Bodies” gathering as part of a nationwide Day of Action.
“The purpose is to draw attention to the facts about legalized abortion as an element of women’s healthcare and to call attention to what life was like pre-Roe,” said a prepared media alert. “The rally called upon our elected officials to do whatever it takes to support a woman’s right to be able to access a safe abortion as a healthcare choice.”
The “handmaidens” at the rally were patterned from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” an American dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood.
A popular television series on Hulu, the plot features a dystopia following a Second American Civil War wherein an economic, totalitarian society subjects fertile women —called “Handmaids” — to child-bearing slavery.
The event was hosted by Indivisible We Rise — West Central Pennsylvania as part of the Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action, a cross-movement grassroots mobilization planned to demand lawmakers act urgently to defend a woman’s right to choose.
Rally speakers spoke of a woman’s choice with her own body, and some spoke of experiences they or their friends dealt with having an abortion.
About 20 people participated in an opposing pro-birth/pro-life rally along Main Street in front of Veterans Memorial Park. Most of the pro-life supporters were carrying some type of sign promoting pro-life with Bible quotes. There were some shouts from the competing rally and occasional singing of “Jesus Loves Me,” and both sides were orderly.
The loudest derogatory shouts came from some drivers of cars and trucks on a busy Main Street when they decided to offer their perspective on the subject, shouting “baby killers” or expletives that can’t be reprinted in this newspaper.
Grace Lutheran Church was not affiliated in any way with Saturday’s rally.