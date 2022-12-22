RIMERSBURG – Faced with a number of water and sewer projects, along with the need to keep an ambulance service operating in the area, Rimersburg Borough Council members said the 2023 budget that they approved Monday night includes rate hikes and a new EMS tax.
And it wasn’t an easy process to keep the impact on taxpayers and water customers from being worse than it is.
“This has definitely been a tough budget,” council president Scott Myers said. “It usually just falls right in place; it didn’t fall in place this year. We labored long hours on this.”
Councilman Roger Crick put it even more bluntly: “This has been keeping me up nights.”
With ambulance services across the region struggling to stay afloat, and services even closing or scaling back in the immediate area, council members said they felt obligated to enact the half-mill EMS tax to help out Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
Officials said that the new tax will generate around $2,800 for the local service.
The budget also includes increases of $5 to the base rate for water services from the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority, as well as a $5 increase on the sewer side of things.
“The rate increases were a request from the authority,” Crick said, pointing to the long list of infrastructure projects coming in the next year and beyond.
Describing the budget as “kinda quirky,” Crick explained that despite the tax increase and rate hikes, none of the additional money will be going toward the borough’s regular operations, things like wages, benefits, fuels, utilities, materials and more.
That is due in large part to an anticipated increase in interest earned next year from borough reserve accounts, along with American Rescue Plan funds the borough received from the federal government.
“The rest is coming from our reserves,” Crick said.
The council also approved a change in health insurance providers for employees, and opted to stretch out employee raises over the next two years to help balance the budget.
“We budgeted our expenses pretty much at worst-case,” Crick said, noting that the borough has been fortunate not to have any shortfalls in recent years.
Nevertheless, Crick said the decision to adopt the new tax and raise water and sewer rates was not taken lightly.
“We’re burdening everybody right now, without adding to [borough] operations at all,” he said.
The general fund budget calls for total revenues of $267,350 and expenses totaling $243,337, leaving a surplus of around $24,000.
The borough’s water budget adds up to $997,657, with revenues only slightly more at $997,753, providing a small $99 cushion.
Sewer fund revenues are anticipated to be around $349,384 with expenses of $349,199, leaving a balance of $184.
Additionally, the borough’s highway aid account shows revenues of $28,000 and expenses of $8,771, projecting a surplus of $19,228.
After the meeting, council members said rising costs were the largest factor in the budget difficulties, especially when it came to fuels and materials the borough needs to operate.
“Hopefully 2023 is a good year,” Myers said.
The council did receive some good news on Monday, as it appears that more funding will be coming for upgrades at the Rimersburg Community Building.
Borough engineer Kyle Schwabenbauer told the council that a portion of the Community Development Block Grant funds awarded to Knox Township may instead come to Rimersburg as it appears the Knox Township project will be scaled back. He said that could add as much as $100,000 to the borough’s upcoming community building project.
With a $55,000 grant of their own to use, officials said that if the additional money is allocated to Rimersburg, there would be close to enough to complete the first phase of work at the community building, which centers around drainage at the property.
Pending approval of the extra funds, the council approved a $171,000 bid for the project from Terra Works.