The Friends of the Library bookstore will host a Grand Reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Over the years, you may have noticed me mention this little used bookstore a time or two in this column, and for good reason. Our Friends group put a great deal of effort and energy into its creation and upkeep (with the help of wonderful book donations from community members — thank you!).
The Friends have made some updates this year and now they are excited for the community to enjoy the fruits of their labor at their grand reopening!
Come down to the library any time between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and enjoy coffee, donuts and books from the bookstore — normally a dollar a bag, but for this special day you can pay a donation of whatever amount you’d like.
There are children’s books, nonfiction, Christian fiction, historical fiction, romance — you name it!
•
On the Same Page Book Club will feature “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley on a date to be determined.
October’s book club pick is the world’s most famous work of horror fiction: a devastating exploration of the limits of human creativity. Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read.
Mary Shelley’s timeless gothic novel presents the epic battle between man and monster at its greatest literary pitch. In trying to create life, the young student Victor Frankenstein unleashes forces beyond his control, setting into motion a long and tragic chain of events that brings Victor to the very brink of madness. How he tries to destroy his creation, as it destroys everything Victor loves, is a powerful story of love, friendship, scientific hubris, and horror. (Amazon.com)
Check back in our next column for more information on the date and location for this discussion, then join us in October for this timeless classic.
•
Teaming up with the Rimersburg Senior Center — Miss Kelly will be back at the Senior Center on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Details to come on September’s activity!
•
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! You’ll need a valid government issued photo ID (a driver’s license works well) and proof of your current address (such as a recent utility bill).
The benefits of having a library card are endless. You have access to thousands upon thousands of great books and films. The library in itself is a great place to be! We have music, computers, free access to internet and wi-fi, databases overflowing with information, comfortable seating, local newspapers and popular magazines to browse, interesting programs throughout the year, fun librarians to talk to, local heritage materials to sift through, a Community Room to hold meetings in, and lots more. Plus, borrowing from the library is much cheaper than purchasing all the things you want to watch and read yourself. We’re a great investment and your library card is the key!
Libraries function to build and enrich their communities. By participating in public programs and events, users get free opportunities to get out, make friends, and become involved. Meet new families at your local story hour, join or start a book club, or literally become a “Friend of the Library” — the options are endless. Hope to see you at the library!
•
Our final announcement for our 2023 “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program is the winner of our Reading Challenge! Drum roll, please!
The winner this year is: Avery Krick! Congratulations!
Avery is the winner of a brand-new Chromebook for reading the most this summer. We want to thank everyone who participated in the challenge and to remind everyone that any amount of reading is a reward in itself — the benefits of reading will remain with you for a lifetime!
•
“When I look back, I am so impressed again with the life-giving power of literature. If I were a young person today, trying to gain a sense of myself in the world, I would do that again by reading, just as I did when I was young.”
— Maya Angelou