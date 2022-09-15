CLARION – With data collection in one municipality complete, work continues on Clarion County’s first full-county reassessment in nearly 50 years.

“As of today, we have about 5 percent of the total [data] collection completed,” Sarah Garner told Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, who participated remotely, and Ed Heasley at their meeting on Tuesday morning.

