CLARION – With data collection in one municipality complete, work continues on Clarion County’s first full-county reassessment in nearly 50 years.
“As of today, we have about 5 percent of the total [data] collection completed,” Sarah Garner told Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, who participated remotely, and Ed Heasley at their meeting on Tuesday morning.
In her first bi-weekly project update, Garner, who serves as project manager for Vision Government Solutions Inc., the Massachusetts-based firm that was hired to complete the full-county reassessment, reported that field data collectors have completed the majority of their residential visits in Clarion Borough, and have moved into Clarion Township over the last few weeks.
“People should not be surprised or concerned if they still see some data collectors within the borough,” Garner cautioned, explaining that some collectors will be returning to the borough for spot checks and quality control. “They will revisit anything that we need for correction or clarification.”
As data collectors continue to visit residential properties, Garner reiterated, they will take photographs of the front and back of the property, measure the structures and record objective characteristics — such as the type of siding and roof covering the home has.
“We put the descriptive information in there, and then we will utilize that to develop and build values,” she explained, adding that collectors will also take note of paved driveways, in-ground pools and other out buildings. “Some items are just descriptive and some may impact value, but until we do the studies, it’s hard to say which are which.”
Garner pointed out that although both appraisals generally work the same way, a fee appraisal takes a more detailed look at a few sales, while a mass appraisal, such as a full-county reassessment, takes a more broad view of all the valid sales that have occurred over multiple years.
“In theory, you would hope that both appraisals would come to approximately the same answer,” she said. “The values should represent the fair market value as of the date of the reassessment.”
Garner also emphasized that while all property values in the county will go up because a reassessment hasn’t occurred since 1975, not everybody’s taxes will increase as a result of the current reassessment.
“It’s an equalization that’s used to increase fairness and equity,” Garner said of reassessment, explaining that for every dollar someone’s taxes go up, someone else’s will go down depending on whether or not their property is under- or over-assed compared to other properties in the community. “I know everyone thinks their taxes are going to go up, but that’s not necessarily the case for everyone.”
According to Garner, Vision Government Solutions has hired a number of local workers to complete the field data collection.
“As of right now, we have 14 collectors and an office administrator that we’ve hired locally,” she said, noting that Vision will continue to hire and train new data collectors. The company also employs a full-time crew chief and an on-site manager. “Our core staff is in place at this time.”
Garner reminded residents that all field data collectors will have a badge, wear green vest and have a placard on their vehicle. In addition, she said, a list of the vehicles being used, along with their descriptions and license plate numbers, has been provided to each municipality, the Assessment office, and local and state police which enables residents to verify the credentials of any data collector.
“We are still on the original timeline for completion,” Garner said, explaining that properties will be valued at a fair market value as of Jan. 1, 2024. Homeowners will receive preliminary notices before receiving an official change of assessment notice by July 1, 2024.
“That gives everybody time to review, do appeals and make corrections before the new tax base goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025,” she continued.
Other Business
• DeWayne Harbaugh and Judy Gerzina were appointed to three-year terms on the Clarion County Library System Board of Directors.
• A contract was approved with Bachman’s Roofing, Building and Remodeling Inc. for the replacement of a section of the roof on the Human Services Building at a cost of $125,694.
• The commissioners approved a letter of support for Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School (Jeff Tech) as the school applies for a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to offer a butchering and meat cutting class at the Reynoldsville campus.