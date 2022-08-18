CLARION – Clarion County’s first reassessment in nearly 50 years is officially underway.

According to Sarah Garner, project manager for Vision Government Solutions Inc., the Massachusetts-based firm that was hired to complete the full-county reassessment, data collectors have been visiting residential properties in Clarion Borough, with plans to move into Clarion Township in the coming weeks.

