NEW BETHLEHEM – Last Friday proved to be a rainy and somewhat chilly day, but vendors at the Gumtown Community Market in New Bethlehem were not complaining.
Huddling next to their wares beneath a pavilion in Gumtown Park along Water Street, local growers expressed relief even as the sky poured outside.
Judy Hetrick, a longtime vendor at the weekly event, said, “What most of us had to sell today was only because we all went out and watered every day. Without handwatering or irrigation, there would not have been much.”
Fortunately, the day’s precipitation arrived in the form of intermittent showers rather than torrential downpours.
“It is not enough rain by a long shot, but at least it will have a chance to soak into the ground rather than running off,” she said.
Most vendors reported brisk sales throughout the earlier part of the day, particularly during short breaks between showers. But by 4 p.m., sales had slowed and the selection of fresh produce had dwindled.
Early crops such as lettuce and broccoli looked good despite dry growing conditions. Field-grown crops of tomatoes and peppers were not ready for harvest, but those bought at auction and then sold at the market were in prime condition.
Everyone was hoping for more rain in the forecast and their prayers were answered over the following days. Still, it was not nearly enough, as Armstrong and Clarion counties remained three-and-a-half-inches below their average precipitation for this time of year.
On Tuesday, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issued a drought declaration for most of the state, urging residents to begin voluntary water conservation measures. Shorter showers, avoiding watering lawns and repairing leaky faucets are being recommended by officials aiming to reduce public water consumption by 5 to 10 percent.
Meanwhile, Hetrick and her colleagues will continue watering their crops and hoping for the best.
While the historic drought in the western states has eased somewhat after unprecedented winter precipitation, the Midwestern states have been abnormally dry again this season. Sufficient local rainfall and bountiful local harvests would help offset any shortages.
The Gumtown Market is open every Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.