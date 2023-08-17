CLARION – The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry is currently seeking recipes for a commemorative cookbook for this year’s 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, slated for Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.
The group’s goal is to obtain 200 recipes by Aug. 25 so that a softbound cookbook can be created and sold during this year’s festival.
Cookbooks will be $7 each and can be reserved on the recipe submission form.
Recipes can be submitted online at www.typensave.com. Those using the site should choose “log-in” in the Get Started box. The username or group log-in is ALF1953477, and the password is salt283 (all lowercase letters).
After logging in, enter name and email address, then select “save.” Then click on “Add Recipes.” After typing in your recipe, press “save” before closing.
The deadline to submit your recipes is Aug. 23 so that the books can be printed in time for the festival.
For more information, contact the chamber at tracy@clarionpa.com or (814) 226-9161.