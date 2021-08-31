OAK RIDGE – New Bethlehem’s Jackie Kozakovsky said it was in 2014 when she first heard Florida-based singer/rapper Crucifix perform live.
“My jaw dropped,” she said, noting that Cameron Cruce, known to his devoted fans as Crucifix, may have been the opening act at the concert she was attending in 2014, but he blew everyone away.
And that concert opening act became the opening act in a nearly decade-long passion for Kozakovsky which culminated this past weekend when she organized a four-day VIP experience for Crucifix and his VIP fans, known as the Cru, right here in the Redbank Valley.
After that first show in 2014, Kozakovsky said she began attending additional shows, from New York to Ohio, Georgia and even in California.
“Once you hear him, you’re automatically in love,” she said last Friday while awaiting Cruce’s arrival at a VIP meet and greet at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast in Oak Ridge. And over those years and with her involvement in Cruce’s online chat groups, she said they became friends.
With concerts canceled during the pandemic, Kozakovsky floated the idea to Cruce about holding a small concert for the Cru.
“He said, ‘You get me a barn,’” she said, so that’s what she did.
The concert, which was held over the weekend at the Fox Farm barn near Rimersburg, was just one of many events held over a four-day weekend for Cruce and about 45 VIP fans, many of whom stayed at the Brick House and its cabins and other facilities.
“We had a rough year,” Kozakovsky said of the shutdowns and lack of personal connections. “It’s time to get together and enjoy life and all God’s blessings.”
Kozakovsky described Crucifix’s music as a mix of southern rock and rap, with a spiritual message.
“His first loves are God and his family,” she said of Cruce, who was born in Georgia and raised in Central and East Africa as his family served as missionaries. He began pursuing his music dreams in 2005 with his first album, “My Life’s Prayer.”
In 2006, he served as co-producer, editor and the musical mind behind the underground documentary, “Crackheads Gone Wild,” which offered a shocking look at the underworld of crack cocaine in Atlanta. The following year, he rededicated himself to Jesus Christ, which led him to a church where Mark Hall of the well known Christian band, Casting Crowns, served as music leader. Cruce’s life story was published in the book, “Your Own Jesus,” which was released with Casting Crowns’ album, “The Alter and the Door.”
Crucifix went on to release his album “Cruce Signati” in 2010, and to sign his first record deal in 2012 with Average Joes Entertainment. He was featured on albums by The Lacs and Bubba Sparxxx, and hit MTV for the first time in 2013 with his music video, “Splinter.” Later that year, he formed his own record label, Cruce Signati, and released his third album, “Acid Reign.” National tours and more collaborations with other artists have followed since.
While greeting his Cru last Friday in Oak Ridge, he said that with the pandemic shutting down touring for a while, he was looking for ways to stay in touch with his fans.
“We wanted an experience,” he said. “Let’s show up and give them something extra special, something where you get that intimate feeling.”
Events over the weekend for Cruce and his Cru included a bon fire, axe throwing at Longshot Ammo & Arms, dinner at Joe’s Pizzeria, a visit to Porchue Winery, a church service Sunday morning in Gumtown Park, motorcycle rides and more.
And it was enjoyed not only by Jackie and Bob Kozakovsky and some of their friends and family from the local area, but by VIP fans from across the county, including those from Colorado, California, New York, Maine, Florida, Kentucky and elsewhere.
“We couldn’t do any of this without Jackie,” Cruce said, noting that he really enjoys getting to know his fans. “We get to know people and their stories.”
Kozakovsky said she wanted to keep the weekend as local as possible to show off the Redbank Valley area.
“I didn’t want to go outside my town,” she said, adding that some of the guests were even saying that they liked it so much here, they wanted to move to the area. “The Cru — we’re not fans, but family.”