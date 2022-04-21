CLARION – Liz Graham works in mixed media, creating art out of things most people would typically throw away.
Her work, “Emotions,” currently on display as part of the 3rd Annual Women’s Art Show at Michelle’s Café in Clarion, is a perfect example. The unique, visually striking piece was made from materials such as hearing aid batteries, cotton swabs, a spiral from a notebook she cut into pieces, plastic spoons, pen tops and brushes.
“Many of the pieces used in my projects are repurposed, recycled materials. They have a past and now they have a future. My hope is that my work makes you smile and gives you a bit of happiness. That it evokes a sense of appreciation for all the wondrous little things in our world. That it inspires you to find beauty where you least expect it,” said Graham, reading from something akin to a mission statement she frequently displays with her work.
Per her mission, Graham’s art is something of a statement. She elaborated, “I think it’s important that people realize we basically are a society of excess and waste. I think [my art is] a really small part of overcoming that, but at least it’s a small part.”
Graham, a Shippenville resident, became interested in mixed media eight years ago after watching a video of a woman from Poland.
“This lady in Poland had a video and she was just beginning. She was putting buttons and paper and everything in her work. That’s kind of how I got started,” relayed Graham. “Eventually she was sponsored by a company and has been all over the world since then, teaching. I did take a couple of two-day classes from her, that kind of kept me going.”
Often Graham’s inspiration comes from things she might see online or around the house.
“I look at things online or something I happen to see around the house,” noted Graham. “I’ve used a toothbrush to make a butterfly. I’ll see things and think ‘Oh, that might make a good design.’”
“Emotions,” her most recent project, was born out of frustration.
“I had all these things set out and I’m like ‘Okay, where am I going to put these?’ And I just started clumping things together. That’s how it ended up,” she said
Graham is continually on the look-out for projects, noting, “I’m 80 years old and I’ve never stopped looking for something to keep my mind alert. I’m always looking for something new to try.”