CLARION – Clarion County Department of Planning and Development will host the 2023 Clarion County Recycling Day on Saturday, June 3, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Electronics, household hazardous waste and universal waste items must be preregistered. Call (412) 567-6566 or visit www.nobleenviro.com to pre-register.
Items that are not emptied and cleaned will not be accepted, and items not listed will be refused.
Residents and small businesses with less than 50 employees are invited to bring their items to this event.
These items do not need to be separated:
- Paper — Paperboard, office paper and junk mail (envelopes, flyers, brochures, postcards, etc.), newspaper (remove bags, strings and rubber bands), phone books, magazines and catalogs, cardboard and paper bags (flatten cardboard and cut into pieces).
- Plastic (No. 1, No. 2
- and No. 5 only) — milk and water jugs, plastic bottles, liquid detergent, bleach and softener bottles.
- Metal — Aluminum, steel or tin food and beverage cans, empty, clean and dry foil containers.
- Glass — Clear and colored.
- Also being accepted:
- White goods — Washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves, etc. with no Freon.
- Any scrap metal items.
- Greeting cards — Covers only with no writing on the back.
Fees for electronic items will be 60 cents per pound for all televisions and monitors and 40 cents per pound for other electronics including: desktop computers, laptop computers, desk printer, scanner, fax and copier, mouse, speakers, keyboard, drives, etc, stereo CD, DVD, blue ray, VCR, tape player, etc, CDs, DVDs, blue-ray discs, cassette/8-track tapes, microwave oven, cell phone/telephone.
Paint will be collected for 70 cents per pound and hazardous household waste for $1 per pound. This includes: bleach, household cleaning products, adhesives and glue, aerosols, stain, thinner and finishes, car wax and polish, gas, diesel, kerosene and additives, antifreeze, wood/metal cleaners and polishes, oil, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and pool/spa chemicals.
Other “universal waste” will be collected for 80 cents per pound including: common batteries (alkaline, zinc-carbon), button cells, reactive, lantern batteries – spot lamps, incandescent, compacts, fluorescent bulbs (neon and UV lamps), HID, sodium and mercury vapor lamps (straight or U-shape).
Freon will be collected for 60 cents per pound and propane tanks for $10 each.
For more information, contact Clarion County Department of Planning and Development at (814) 226-4000 ext. 2801 or email kamato@co.clarion.pa.us.