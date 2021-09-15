KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners have announced that the county will host a Household Hazardous Waste/Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Armsdale Complex along Route 85.
Items to be collected include (for a waste-per-pound charge):
• Cathode ray tube televisions and monitors at 60 cents per pound.
• Small freon containing devices at 70 cents per pound.
• All other electronics at 40 cents per pound.
• Paint (oil based and latex) at $1.25 per pound.
• Universal waste (such as batteries and light bulbs) at $1.50 per pound.
• All other household hazardous waste at $2 per pound.
• Propane tanks at $8 per pound.
Due to COVID-19, the Department of Environmental Protection requires preregistration. To preregister, visit /ecsr.net/recycling-events/ and click on the Armstrong County link.
As this is not a Hard to Recycle Day event, tires, scrap metal and large appliances will not be accepted.
For additional information, go to ECS&R.net or call 1-866-815-0016.