MEMBERS OF THE Western Pennsylvania Society of Conservation Biology at PennWest Clarion University will place recycling containers at the upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion.

CLARION – The Western Pennsylvania Society of Conservation Biology (WPASCB) — a group of 20 students and their advisor, Dr. Andrew Keth, at PennWest Clarion University — have decided to take action in the community, all while working to make the planet a healthier place.

WPASCB focuses on the conservation of the planet and the diverse species that make it up. The society is most known for its work in caring for Eastern Box Turtles, a Pennsylvania species of special concern, for numerous years. The goal for this project has been to raise these turtles from hatchlings until they are old enough to survive on their own in the wild. This gives the species a better chance of recovering as a whole.

