CLARION – The Western Pennsylvania Society of Conservation Biology (WPASCB) — a group of 20 students and their advisor, Dr. Andrew Keth, at PennWest Clarion University — have decided to take action in the community, all while working to make the planet a healthier place.
WPASCB focuses on the conservation of the planet and the diverse species that make it up. The society is most known for its work in caring for Eastern Box Turtles, a Pennsylvania species of special concern, for numerous years. The goal for this project has been to raise these turtles from hatchlings until they are old enough to survive on their own in the wild. This gives the species a better chance of recovering as a whole.
In addition to the turtle care project, the club has organized trash cleanups in the community, led trail maintenance jobs on campus property, hosted informative talks about animal species all around the world, and works to spread knowledge about what conservation is and what people can do to help the planet and its wildlife.
Gage Gray, the new president of WPASCB, has decided to bring the club’s work and efforts to the community. The 20 members who make up WPASCB and their advisor have teamed up with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry to help conserve the area during one of its biggest events, the Autumn Leaf Festival.
Gray reached out to chamber executive director Tracy Becker in order to come up with a plan to set up recycling bins at the large community event. Excited by the plan, Becker said that the chamber has long wanted to set up recycling containers at the festival, but never had the resources or plan to do it.
Members of WPASCB began their first project of the semester to come up with an effective way to get people in the community to recycle at events such as Autumn Leaf Festival.
WPASCB has decided to supply the community with eight recycling containers, four blue and four red. The four blue recycling bins will be designated for metal objects, such as aluminum cans or aluminum foil; while the four red containers will be designated for plastics.
Club members noted that liquids and food contents should be removed before items are placed in the recycling bins.
To make the bins easy to see, WPASCB and the chamber will work together to place these eight containers throughout the area of the event and make sure they are properly marked with the common triangle recycling symbol.
Both parties have hopes to grow these efforts and add more containers in the years to come.