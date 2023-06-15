CLARION – The American Red Cross has announced the following dates, times and locations for upcoming local blood drives:
- Friday, June 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.
- Tuesday, June 20, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
- Thursday, June 22, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Callensburg-Licking Township Fire Hall.
- Thursday, June 22 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Pisgah Presbyterian Church Family Life Center.
To schedule an appointment, call 1 (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.