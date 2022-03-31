NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Community Moose Lodge will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Friday, April 8, from noon to 6 p.m. in the meeting room.
Those who are of O, B or A blood type are asked to consider making a Power Red donation.
Save up to 15 minutes on appointment day by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and completing the pre-donation reading and health history questions.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Moose.