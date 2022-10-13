NEW BETHLEHEM – The First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem will host a Red Cross Blood Drive for the community on Friday, Oct. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church hall, located on the corner of Lafayette and Penn streets.
Those who are an eligible blood type — O, B or A — should consider making a PowerRed donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter NewBethlehem to schedule an appointment.