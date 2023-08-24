CLARION – The American Red Cross has announced the following dates, times and locations for upcoming local blood drives:
- Thursday, Aug. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. at Pinecreek Township Fire Hall-Social Hall.
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Clarion University in the Gemmell Student Center –Multi-Purpose Room.
- Thursday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Clarion University in the Gemmell Student Center –Multi-Purpose Room.
- Friday, Sept. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, in the basement.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.