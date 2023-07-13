CLARION – The American Red Cross has announced the following dates, times and locations for upcoming local blood drives:
- Friday, Aug. 11, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Moose Lodge in the meeting room.
- Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
- Thursday, Aug. 17, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Callensburg-Licking Township Fire Hall.
- Thursday, Aug. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. at Pinecreek Township Fire Hall-Social Hall.
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Clarion University in the Gemmell Student Center Multi-Purpose Room.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-(800)-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.