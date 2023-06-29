CLARION – The American Red Cross has released a schedule of local blood drives for the month of July.
- Friday, July 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Brookville Church of God auditorium.
- Friday, July 14, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Clarion Mall.
- Tuesday, July 25, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company social hall.
- Monday, July 31, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Wyndham ballroom in Clarion.
To schedule an appointment, call 1 (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.