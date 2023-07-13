NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley School Board is back up to a full complement of nine members after a Porter Township resident, and former district employee, was appointed to a vacant seat earlier this week.
After accepting the resignation of member Mitch Blose, effective June 16, the six school board members present at Tuesday evening’s regular meeting — members Dr. John Kimmel and Darren Bain were absent — unanimously voted to appoint John Sayers to the open seat.
Sayers was immediately sworn into his new role as school board member by District Judge Jeffrey Miller.
The board advertised the opening from Region 2, which covers Porter Township, New Bethlehem Borough and Oak Hall Independent, and received three applications. Sayers, who won the Republican primary election for a seat on the board, was interviewed for the vacancy, along with Briana Kiehl and Kevin Johnson.
During the July 11 interview, Sayers, pointing to his longtime connection to Redbank as the district’s former maintenance supervisor and varsity softball coach, said he wanted to serve on the school board because he was concerned about the future of the district as a whole.
“I’m concerned about the future of the kids,” he said. “I’m also concerned about the taxpayers in the district, concerned about the teachers, concerned about the program as a whole.”
He said he believed the responsibilities of a school board member was “a fine balancing act” between making sure students are provided with the best education possible, while at the same time being conscientious of district finances.
“And also getting the general public more involved,” he added.
Sayers also pointed out that he has served on “numerous boards,” including his current position as a trustee of the Oakland Church of God and previous leadership positions in a local union at Owens-Illinois, such as business committee chairman.
“All negotiations, all grievances, everything goes across the business committee chairman’s desk,” he said. “I know well how to run and be involved in a meeting.”
Following the interviews, board member Jason Barnett thanked all three candidates and pointed out that the appointment would be until the new board is seated in December.
“No matter who we appoint, that seat is going to be open in December,” he said. “Any of these people who are not currently on the ballot for the November election could contact either party, Democrat or Republican, to be put on the ballot [for Region 2].”
Board president Bill Reddinger added after the meeting that a potential candidate could also win as the result of a write-in campaign. Reddinger went on to explain that anyone on the November ballot for Region 2 would be running for a two-year term, finishing out the remainder of Blose’s term.
Regarding other board vacancies opening for the November election, Reddinger said on Wednesday that there is also one vacancy in Region 1, which includes South Bethlehem Borough and Mahoning and Madison townships in Armstrong County. He added that there could be a second opening in Region 1 should he decide not to accept the write-in win he received by Aug. 14.
Faced with the potential open positions, Barnett said it may be time for the board to revisit a discussion regarding the possibility of electing at-large members for the board.
“I don’t believe that’s the [best option], but when you can’t fill the slots and you’re digging and trying to fill a vacancy, it would sure be nice to be able to pick someone at large,” he said.
No further discussion ensued.
In other business at the July 11 meeting, district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp addressed two motions regarding the removal of trees located around the high school football field.
“There are 37 trees, which are shedding, blowing and creating damage to electrical [wires] and gutters on the buildings,” she said, pointing out that one motion included the removal of the trees, while the other was for stump grinding and reseeding.
“We got three bids for tree removal,” Rupp said, noting that CK Property Care LLC submitted the lowest bid of $7,400 for the work. The lowest bid for the stump grinding and reseeding was submitted by DRN Property Management at a cost of $5,225.
In the ensuing discussion, Barnett asked if tree removal would be considered a higher priority than other proposed maintenance projects, including parking lot paving.
“We don’t have unlimited money,” he said. “In the last three months, we’ve thrown stuff everywhere just waiting for something to stick.”
Sayers added to the discussion by saying that when he was maintenance supervisor, West Penn Power proposed cutting the trees down at no cost to the school district because they were growing into the power lines.
“The superintendent at the time wouldn’t let me do that,” he said. “I don’t know if the power company would be willing to do that again.”
Maintenance supervisor Jim Jones said that he spoke to both the phone company and power company and was told that neither would remove the trees.
“They would only cut the limbs that were interfering with their lines,” Jones said.
Ultimately, the combined motions failed with in 3-3 vote with Heidi Byers abstaining and Barnett, Sayers and Brent Wile voting no.
Other Business
• The board approved yearly service agreements with Combustion Service and Equipment for boiler maintenance at a cost of $2,486, and with Johnson Controls for HVAC work at a cost of $23,122.
• Approval was given to a memorandum of understanding with the Clarion Area and Clarion-Limestone school districts for shared Autism Support services. As part of the agreement, Clarion and C-L will pay Redbank $15,000 for each student enrolled in Redbank’s Autism Support classroom.
Members Barnett, Byers and Dr. Donald Nair voted against the motion.
• Board members approved to retain Dr. Benjamin Carrico and Dr. Brandon Doverspike as the district’s dentist and physician respectively. The rate per dental exam will be $4.50, while each physical will cost $15.
• District Business manager Rochelle Reitz was approved as the school board secretary for the 2023-24 school year.
• The resignation of elementary teacher Dave Eggleton was accepted effective June 15, and Jackie Hopper was hired as an elementary teacher at a total cost of $63,750.
• An MOU was also approved with the district’s support staff for the purpose of adjusting the salary of the head cook contingent upon agreement from the union.