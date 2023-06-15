NEW BETHLEHEM – Residents in the Redbank Valley School District will be paying more in school taxes for the 2023-24 school year.
During their June 13 meeting, school board members approved the final budget for the upcoming school year, which includes a real estate tax increase to the maximum index of 6.1 percent. The increase will raise tax rates in Clarion County to 47.3618 mills, up from the current rate of 44.6775 mills, and 34.8483 mills in Armstrong County, up from the current rate of 32.8448 mills. The new rates are equalized according to State Tax Equalization Board (STEB) values.
According to former district business manager Cheryl Motter, the final budget shows revenue and expenditures for the 2023-24 school year totaling $21,497,618. This is a slight increase from the proposed final budget of $21,496,516 which was approved in May.
The final budget includes an increase in state and federal revenue.
Motter noted that the state increase is due to an increase in salary since a new district employee is opting out of insurance and will receive a stipend, while the federal revenue increase reflects a change in Title allocations from the estimated budget to the actual budget.
Likewise, she said, there was a $16,000 net increase in contingency, along with a bump in guidance fees, an $8,000 increase in expenses for the opt out insurance and an increase in costs for maintenance contracted positions.
“We have three people who are working maintenance that are from a contract service because we couldn’t find anybody,” Motter said. “It was an increase in the contract service cost.”
Additionally, Motter said that the final budget reflects a $30,989 decrease in the actual cost for insurance, apart from health insurance, and $29,235 in employee benefits due to the aforementioned opt-out of insurance on the part of a new employee.
Overall, Motter said the balanced final budget only increased a total of $1,102 from the proposed final budget.
The final budget was approved in a 5-2 vote with board members Heidi Byers and Darren Bain voting no. Members Brent Wile and Dr. John Kimmel were absent from the meeting.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the board considered approving an agreement with district architect Amos Rudolph for parking lot assessment and bidding at a total cost of $5,800.
Member Jason Barnett said that as a follow up to last month’s discussion, nobody in house felt that they were able to assess a possible paving project.
“To me, it’s a step as a board to at least ensure we have some backing,” he said. “Here is a recommendation from our architect who is our resource.”
District superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp concurred, noting that the district would not be able to pave everything in one year.
“He’s going to block it out and figure out Phase I, Phase II and Phase III, and see what’s needed,” she said of Rudolph.
Bain countered by saying that he would like to see the $5,800 invested into the paving rather than the architect who will be providing the same information a bidding contractor would provide for free.
“You’re going to spend $5,800 to get an assessment done that we should be able to do in house,” he said.
Board members also discussed a proposal from Hager Paving for patching of the front driveway of the high school at a cost of $5,600.
“It would be the priority,” she said, pointing to the large potholes on the main driveway.
After discussing the possibility of paving the entire driveway instead, board members decided that additional bids for the project were required.
Although a motion to approve the agreement with Rudolph passed in a 4-3 vote, the board decided to postpone a vote on paving until next month.
Other Business
• Contracts were renewed with Keystone Solutions for the employment of instructional aides and a behavior specialist, paid with ESSER funds.
• The board approved the purchase of a compressor from Allegheny Refrigeration for the Intermediate School cafeteria at a cost of $10,875.
• Memorandums of understanding were approved with the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, Clarion County State Police and Bramlett Security.
“The MOUs outline what they offer us in the event of an emergency,” Rupp explained after the meeting. “We have to have an agreement that we partner with them.”
• Tessa Shick and John Rupert were hired as elementary school teachers at a total cost of $81,494 and $58,345 respectively, and Matthew Hutchinson was hired as a high school English teacher at a total cost of $63,917.
Additional hirings include: Deb Green as a paraprofessional, total cost $47,333; Angie Minich as a paraprofessional, $39,388; Lisa Bowersox as a 230-day secretary, total cost $18,305; Brian Cressman as junior high wrestling coach, total cost $3,343; Ed Wasilowski as junior high football coach, total cost $3,343; Wes Tosh as assistant varsity football coach, $3,570; and Corri Shumaker as assistant varsity volleyball coach, total cost $3,570.
Green, Marla Rupp, Jaclyn Snyder, Minich and Sherry McCauley were also hired as ESY aides, and Tia Yori was hired as a summer school teacher.
• The resignations of Chad Ortz as assistant varsity football coach and Tessa Shick as assistant varsity volleyball coach were accepted. The retirement of cafeteria worker Wendy Huffman was also accepted effective Aug. 1.
Shick, along with Desirae Stepulla were approved as volunteers for varsity volleyball.