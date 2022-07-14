NEW BETHLEHEM – As work begins on the auditorium upgrades at Redbank Valley High School, district officials are gearing up for a second renovation project — this time in the high school’s main gymnasium.
At their meeting Tuesday night, members of the Redbank Valley School board listened as athletic director Matt Darr detailed proposed renovations to the main gym.
According to Darr, the district received bids from three Pittsburgh-based companies to refinish the floor and replace the existing bleachers.
“Honestly, the bleachers need changed out, just for a safety reason,” he said.
District superintendent Amy Rupp agreed, explaining after the meeting that the gym’s current bleachers are out of compliance for ADA regulations, and are in need of repairs.
Darr said that in addition to being plastic, the new bleachers will be handicapped accessible and all three sets will be power driven.
“They’ll have aisles running up through the center,” he said of the new bleachers. “We do not have that now.”
Darr said the new bleachers will also be basic gray, which is the most cost effective style. In addition, he explained, plans include the elimination of one row of seating on one side of the gym, allowing more room for players and coaches courtside.
“That will reduce the seating capacity from about 850, but we will stay aboove 500,” he said, noting that PIAA requires at least 500 seats in a venue to host playoff games.
Regarding the refinishing of the floor, Darr and district maintenance supervisor Jim Jones said that the current floor will be sanded down to the raw wood, repainted and refinished.
“They’ll completely repaint it and customize it however we want,” Darr said. He pointed out that students will be given the opportunity to determine the design of the gym floor by submission and vote at the start of the school year. “It’s their school, they should be the ones who decide.”
Although the gym floor will have to be re-waxed every summer, district officials said the new floor should last for 25 or 30 years.
Officials said that the lowest bid for both gym projects came from Sport Floors, a COSTAR-certified vendor and the same company that completed the gym renovation at Union High School a few years ago.
Darr noted that the renovation will take about four weeks, if both the floor and the bleachers are completed at the same time.
“If the bleachers are available, we would like to do it at the very end of the volleyball season,” Darr said. “We have a short window between volleyball and basketball.”
He said that the only possible negative consequence is if the volleyball team makes it to playoffs.
“They will not play a home game,” he said. “They will play somewhere else at no cost to the school district.”
Darr went on to say that if that timing doesn’t work, the renovation will happen next spring after basketball season.
And an added bonus to the renovation project, according to Darr, is that the upgrades should brighten the gym’s interior without replacing the lighting.
“We don’t think we need new lights,” Darr said. “I think doing [the floor] and the bleachers is going to make the gym lighter.”
Following the presentation, the school board approved two motions regarding the purchase and installation of new bleachers and a gym floor using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. The first motion was to approve the new bleachers at a total cost of $122,624, while the second motion authorized the refinishing of the floor at a total cost of $26,285.
Also during the July 12 meeting, school board members heard from varsity football coach and high school social studies teacher Blane Gold, who addressed the perception that the district gives special treatment to student athletes when they get in trouble.
Referencing his perspective as one who accompanies many athletes called to the principal’s office for various infractions, Gold noted the consistency in the approach of high school principal Roddy Hartle.
“Sitting in Mr. Hartle’s office, you know one thing’s always going to happen,” Gold said. “He pulls out the handbook and he shows the student why this behavior warrants this specific discipline.”
Gold went on to explain that student athletes often receive more disciplinary consequences than other students. Pointing to a contract that each player signs, Gold said that some disciplinary measures include the loss of playing time.
“It’s automatic,” he said. “If you get a detention and you miss practice, you are missing playing time because you let your teammates down.”
Noting that sometimes he and Hartle disagree about the punishment doled out to a player, Gold said the effect is always the same.
“At the end of the day, we both mutually agree that whatever we do [it’s what’s] best for the kid,” he said, noting that he has never worked with an administrator who holds student athletes to a higher standard than Hartle does.
Other Business
• In a split 5-4 vote, the school board approved the district’s updated health and safety plan.
Rupp explained that the updated plan was “as basic” as it could be.
“We took it down to if we are mandated to do something by the state, we would do it,” she said.
Board member Heidi Byers said she was concerned with the “blanket statement” that the district will follow any mandate no matter what it is.
Rupp said that if Redbank refused to follow a mandate, the state would hold its ESSERS money.
Ultimately, Byers, Brent Wile, Mitch Blose and Dee Bell voted against the plan.
• The retirement of elementary secretary Linda Willison was approved, effective July 15.
As a result of the retirement, high school secretary Marti Snyder was transferred to the 230-day secretarial position, and cafeteria employee Dawn Davis was hired as a 200-day secretary.
• Amy Twigg was hired as the junior high girls basketball coach, and Chris Edmonds was hired as the junior high soccer coach.
• Approval was given for Knox Law Firm of Erie to provide solicitor services for the district.
Rupp said that the district’s long-time solicitor, the Hager Law Firm of New Bethlehem, was no longer interested in providing services to the district.
• Dr. Ben Carrico was retained as the district’s dentist for the upcoming school year at a rate of $4.50 per exam. Dr. Brandon Doverspike was also retained as the district’s physician at a rate of $15 per physical exam.
• Cindy Campbell was approved as the district’s treasurer for the 2022-23 school year.