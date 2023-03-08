ALCOLA – A longstanding New Bethlehem business and two members of the Redbank Valley School District leadership team were honored Saturday night as the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership dinner and awards presentation.
Chamber members gathered at Trinity Hall in Alcola on March 4 to witness as Redbank Valley School District superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp was named Citizen of the Year, Tom’s Riverside was named Business of the Year, and area electrician and longtime school board member Bill Reddinger receive’s the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Redbank elementary principal Sandy Shirey introduced Rupp, saying that she is more than a boss, but a mentor and friend.
“She genuinely cares about each of us as people first,” Shirey said, noting that Rupp “has not only impacted our community as a whole, but hundreds of students, past and present, of the Redbank Valley School District.”
Shirey said that Rupp not only performs the superintendent role, but also steps in to cover classes when there are not substitutes, helps out in a short-staffed cafeteria, reads to elementary classrooms, and takes part in community events, such as parades and in the dunking booth at festivals.
“For a superintendent to go into the trenches is unheard of,” Shirey said. “”We are extremely fortunate to have her as a leader of our school district and in our community.”
Rupp, who didn’t know she was receiving the award, said her nearly nine years at Redbank as principal and superintendent have brought her closer to the community.
“It has become a second home,” she said. “Everyone here has been absolutely welcoming and wonderful to me.”
Rupp said that so much has happened in the district since she began as superintendent in 2021, and that she appreciates the support she has received.
“I thank you all for being so supportive of me, and our students and our teachers,” she said.
Business Of The Year
In presenting Tom’s Riverside as this year’s Business of the Year, the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, who serves on the chamber board and as New Bethlehem’s mayor, talked about working at the local grocery store while in high school. In fact, Barrows wore the store apron and name tag during his speech.
“My love for people started at Tom’s Riverside,” Barrows said, noting some of the many life lessons he learned while working at the store. “If you’re too big to do the small things, you’re too small to do the big things.”
He pointed to the store’s name tags, which include the phrase: “I’m here to serve you.”
“This is a testament to the strong commitment to excellence, innovation and community,” Barrows said of Riverside’s “long overdue” Business of the Year recognition. He added that the store “consistently gives back to the community in a variety of ways” by supporting school programs, sports teams, church organizations, fire companies and more.
“Their success is not just about the products and services they offer, but the people behind them,” he said.
Barrows also pointed out how Riverside has had to overcome natural disasters, economic recessions, competition and the pandemic to “become one of the best grocery stores in the region.”
Tom Ray, owner of the Riverside store in New Bethlehem, as well as those in Rimersburg and Knox, accepted the award, noting that “after 53 years, I really didn’t think our business would win this.”
“It was the beer and wine, wasn’t it?” he quipped, of the New Bethlehem store’s recent addition of those products.
Ray said that the business helps out locally when it can, and also supports regional groups such as the United Way, YMCA and Clarion Hospital.
He explained that his father, also named Tom, was a corporate manager for Riverside markets, moving to various towns over a 15-year period. The New Bethlehem store traces its roots back to 1970 when he took on a new Riverside franchise in New Bethlehem, moving his family of six children to the area.
“It was a big opportunity for him, but also a big risk,” Ray said of his father, noting that there were already several grocery stores in the area at the time “and there was no guarantee of success.”
Ray said he grew up in the Redbank Valley, and attended the local schools. He noted that his grandparents had come to the area in the 1950s when his grandfather was hired as superintendent of Redbank Valley School District.
Working in the store in his youth, Ray said he left the area for a time, but returned to New Bethlehem in 1990 to help with the family business. His father passed away in 1998.
Ray said there have been many challenges over the years, explaining that the store has been impacted by the declining population in the area as well as disasters such as the flood of 1996.
“We had to completely empty the store and start over,” he said of the flood. “Remarkably, we did so in only 13 days.”
More recently, Ray said the pandemic presented huge challenges with staffing and product shortages.
He credited his store’s current managers, Jeff McHenry and Joe Matis, along with the hundreds of employees over the years, for making the businesses a success.
“In our industry, they are the backbone of the organization,” he said, “and their ongoing efforts have made this recognition possible.”
Lifetime Achievement
“For decades, he has been someone to be called upon to make a difference, whether it be in the workforce, family or as a volunteer in the community,” Carrie McIntire said of her father, Bill Reddinger, who received the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
McIntire said that her father graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1970, married his wife, Judy, in 1971, and was then drafted into the Army to serve during the Vietnam War until 1974.
Returning home, Reddinger worked for a time with C&K Coal Co. before founding his own business, Reddinger Electric, which continues today in the Redbank Valley area.
Beyond his professional work, McIntire said her father always gave back as a volunteer, coaching and sponsoring Little League teams, helping to hang Christmas decorations and veterans banners, and nearly 30 years on the Redbank Valley School Board.
“He has spent countless hours in this position, working to create the best possible educational experiences for the children of the Redbank Valley,” said McIntire, a music teacher at RVHS.
Reddinger’s son, Dr. Bill Reddinger told the crowd about the many lessons he learned from his dad while growing up. Lessons such as: keep working and keep going until you get it right. He also said his father taught him that everyone should operate their own business for a time, and that rather than touting yourself, you should let others praise you.
“It’s been a long journey — age is catching up,” Reddinger said upon accepting the award.
He said that he will have served on the school board for 28 years this December, and said his service would be done at that point.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve,” he said. “Twenty-eight years is enough.”