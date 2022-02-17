NEW BETHLEHEM – The current school year may only be half over, but Redbank Valley School Board officials are already looking toward the upcoming year as they adopted the 2022-23 calendar earlier this week.
“I have built in snow days for March 16 and 17 and April 6 and 11, [2023],” district superintendent Amy Rupp said in presenting the school calendar at last week’s work session. She later explained that the days were built into the calendar so remote instruction days would not have to be utilized initially. “Those will give us a little break in March and then Easter/Winter break if they are not used.”
Rupp pointed out following the Feb. 15 regular meeting, however, that some remote instruction days may be utilized to fill in where needed if the four built-in snow days are exhausted.
“We will decide as we go,” she said.
In addition, Rupp said during the work session that the calendar also includes an Act 80 Day or half Act 80 Day each nine weeks for teachers to prepare report cards and analyze data.
The calendar for the upcoming year shows full Act 80 days on Oct. 28 and Jan. 16, as well as half-day Act 80 days on Jan. 13, 2023 (afternoon) and March 15 (afternoon). Teacher in-service days are planned for Aug. 22-23 and May 25.
School will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 5, Sept. 30 for Autumn Leaf Festival, Nov. 23-25 — with an early dismissal on Nov. 23 — for Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 for buck season, Dec. 26-30 for Christmas/Winter break, and April 7-10 for Easter/Spring break.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 24 and the last day as May 24, prior to the Memorial Day holiday.
In discussing the proposed calendar at the work session, board member Dr. Donald Nair suggested that the district should return to a past practice of not listing breaks according to their religious connection.
“With more ethnic groups moving into our area, I think it would be safer if we just removed all religious references in the calendar,” he said. “We’re supposed to be a secular school system.”
Board member Brent Wile disagreed, stating that he believed that more district families would favor a reference to Christmas rather than winter.
In the ensuing discussion, Nair was heard directing an expletive toward Wile.
While there was no further discussion at the work session or Tuesday’s meeting, the exchange was referenced again by district resident John Sayers during public concerns at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
In a prepared statement, Sayers referred to the exchange as “one board member [being] verbally attacked by another board member for his opinion,” and called for Nair to resign from his post.
The meeting then adjourned with no further comment.
School District
Regions Discussed
Another point of discussion raised at last week’s work session was about the continuing practice of electing school board directors by region.
“I was curious if there was any interest in doing away with [regions] and having an at-large district,” board member Heidi Byers said, explaining that the regions made sense years ago when there were multiple elementary schools in the district. “I could see wanting representation from those areas, [but] now everyone starts at the primary and ends at the high school.”
Board member Dee Bell countered that he believed it is important for taxpayers from different areas to have representation on the board.
“Being elected a school director isn’t all about parents, it’s about the taxpayers too,” he said, adding that other districts went at-large because of difficulties in finding enough candidates to fill the slate. “I get that, but I think as long as we can fill the ballots, I don’t care for at-large. I want the diversity, but I get what you’re saying.”
Board member Jason Barnett seemed to agree with Byers’ query noting that he’s “seen it work.”
“In an area as small as the Redbank Valley School District, I don’t think there are huge discrepancies,” he said.
There was no further discussion at the regular meeting.
Other Business
• During a brief special meeting prior to last week’s work session, board members approved a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year in the amount of $20,173,480.
This preliminary budget is the first step in demonstrating need so the district can apply for exceptions under Act I.
In a follow-up motion Tuesday night, officials voted to approve the submission of exceptions for retirement, special education and debt services per the PDE timeline.
• Rupp reported that the district received two sealed bids for the partial property along Pheasant Farm Road, at the site of the former Mahoning Elementary School, but neither met the threshold for the minimum bid. No further action was taken on the matter.
• A contract was approved with American Leak Detection to determine what is causing the primary building to sink.
• Approval was given to seek bids for a new tractor and plow truck. Bids will be opened on Feb. 28 and be up for approval at the March meeting.
• The resignations of assistant varsity girls track coach William Weaver (effective Jan. 31), custodian Matthew Scott (effective Feb. 11) and band front coach Megan Murray (effective Dec. 31) were accepted. Approval was then given to post the vacant band front position for the upcoming school year.
• Lisa Meyers was hired as a special education teacher at a total cost of $75,772.62, and Jason Noto was hired as a school psychologist and federal programs coordinator at a total cost of $114,627.70.
• Barb Sayers was hired as a greenhouse aide not to exceed 390 hours at a rate of $9.71 per hour, a raise from the originally slated $7.31 per hour. Nair voted against the motion.
Additionally, Kyle Hicks and Lynde McCauley were hired as co-assistant girls track coaches at a cost of $1,335 and $1,365 respectively.
• The second reading of the amended policy — Policy No. 122 — outlining the financial contribution requirements for extracurricular activities was approved.